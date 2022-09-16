BOX OFFICE: Serbian/Jordanian A Cross in the Desert Tops Domestic Charts

BELGRADE: Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović’s sophomore feature A Cross in the Desert / Sveta Petka – Krst u pustinji, which was released by Art Vista in 62 prints on 8 September 2022, scored 10,812 admissions in its opening weekend. The first coproduction between Serbia and Jordan surpassed Minions: The Rise of Gru, DC League of Superpets, Bullet Train and After Ever Happy.

A Cross in the Desert cashed in 42,228 EUR / 4,954,860 RSD, which is a rather strong result for cinema distribution in early September.

By comparison, in early September 2021 Bad Blood / Nečista krv – Greh predaka, directed by Milutin Petrović, produced by This and That Productions and released by FAME Solutions, topped the domestic box office during its opening weekend with 16,958 admissions.

The script of A Cross in the Desert, penned by Ljiljana Habjanović Đurović and Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, follows the journey of the pious young Paraskeva from an ordinary girl to the most beloved and respected saint in Orthodox religion. The director guides us through 40 years of trials, deep internal struggles, but omnipresent faith as well.

The main cast includes Milena Predić, Milica Stefanović, Filip Hajduković, Jadranka Selec, Branislav Tomašević, Danijel Sič, Andrej Šepetkovski and Mladen Sovilj.

A Cross in the Desert was produced by Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović and Ljiljana Habjanović Đurović through Belgrade’s Aleksandrija Film, and coproduced by Khaled Haddad through Jordan’s Jordan Pioneers. The project was supported by Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and by the Royal Film Center of Jordan.

The principal shooting was finished by the end of 2019 and the postproduction wrapped in 2021. The film was mainly shot in Jordan, but also in Serbia and Romania.

Production Information:

Producer:

Aleksandrija Film (Serbia)

Coproducer:

Jordan Pioneers (Jordan)

Credits:

Director: Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović

Scriptwriters: Ljiljana Habjanović Đurović, Hadži-Aleksandra Đurović

DoPs: Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, Bojan Rakić SAS, Cac Shafiq Dlabi

Cast: Milena Predić, Milica Stefanović, Filip Hajduković, Jadranka Selec, Branislav Tomašević, Danijel Sič, Andrej Šepetkovski, Mladen Sovilj