FNE Oscar Watch: Serbia Selects Darkling as Oscar Candidate

BELGRADE: The psychological thriller Darkling directed by Dušan Milić has been selected as Serbia’s candidate for the 95th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a Serbian/Danish/Bulgarian/Italian/Greek coproduction.

In the mountainous outback of Kosovo, in a household surrounded by a dense forest, lives Milica with her mother and grandfather. When the night falls, the family barricades in the house, frightened by the terror coming out of the woods. Is that horror of the besieged house an echo of the recent war, or just their imagination, as the KFOR officials admonish them?

The film was produced by Serbia’s Film Deluxe International in coproduction with Serbia’s This and That Productions and Firefly Productions, Denmark’s Space Rocket Nation, Bulgaria’s RFF International, Italy’s A_LAB and Greece’s Graal. It was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Danish Film Institute, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the FVG Audiovisual Fund, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Fund, the Greek Film Center, Eurimages and MEDIA Creative Europe.

Darkling won the Audience Award at the Trieste IFF 2022 and the Best Regional Film Award at FEST 2022 in Belgrade, among others.

WIDE is handling the sales.