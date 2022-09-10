10-09-2022

PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Marko Đorđević Shoots Sophomore Feature That’s It for Today

    That’s It For Today by Marko Đorđević That’s It For Today by Marko Đorđević photo: Jelena Anđelković

    BELGRADE: Serbian director Marko Đorđević teamed up with his collaborators from his successful debut feature My Morning Laughter / Moj jutarnji smeh and he is currently shooting That’s It for Today / Za danas toliko. The filming of this 100% Serbian coproduction is expected to wrap by the end of September 2022.

    Vasa comes home and for the time being the Šarenac team is complete: brother Moca with his daughter Marta, sister Višnja and dog Coolio. They haven't been together in a long time, so they miss each other and put all their other obligations aside. However, the woman they grew up with, from the eldest Vasa up to Marta, their acting teacher Kika, suddenly dies. But it's just a cloud over their house, it will pass.

    Marko Đorđević penned the script and the cast consists of:  Filip Đurić, Ivana Vuković, Nikola Rakoćević, Goran Bogdan, Miona Pejković, Milica Jovović, Dimitrije Dinić, Đorđe Đoković and Darija Vulić.

    Miloš Pušić is producing through Altertise. Ivica Vidanović and Đorđe Vranješ are the film's coproducers through Cinnerent and Stiglitz, respectively. Stefan Jevđenijević is the executive producer. The project has been supported by Film Center Serbia and the Secretariat for Culture of Novi Sad.

    The locations are in Kragujevac, Novi Sad (in Serbia) and Novi Grad (in Republika Srpska, Bosnia and Herzegovina).

    Đorđević’s first feature film My Morning Laughter / Moj jutarnji smeh, produced by Altertise and coproduced by Cinnerent, has been quite an indie sensation in Serbia and the post-Yugoslav region, scooping top prizes at festivals, including Belgrade’s Auteur Film Festival, Motovun Film Festival and Trieste Film Festival.

    Production Information:

    That's It For Today by Marko Đorđević, photo: Jelena AnđelkovićProducer:
    Altertise (Serbia)
    Coproducers:
    Cinnerent (Serbia)
    Stiglitz (Serbia)

    Credits:
    Director: Marko Đorđević
    Scriptwriter: Marko Đorđević
    DoP: Stefan Milosavljević
    Production designer: Lara Bunčić
    Costume designer: Jelena Anđelković
    Sound: Lazar Živanac
    Sound designer: Stevan Milošević
    Assistant director: Tamara Todorović
    Cast: Filip Đurić, Ivana Vuković, Nikola Rakoćević, Goran Bogdan, Miona Pejković, Milica Jovović, Dimitrije Dinić, Đorđe Đoković, Darija Vulić

