Italian and Serbian Film Professionals Meet in Belgrade

BELGRADE: Following the recent industry encounter at the Rome Film Festival, Serbian and Italian film professionals met at the Yugoslav Cinematheque in Belgrade on 26 October 2022. At the panel, which was a part of the ongoing Italian-Serbian Film Festival, producers discussed future collaborations and possible coproductions.

The director of Film Center Serbia Gordan Matić pointed out that for three and a half years they have been working intensively on a special agreement between Italy and Serbia, which he sincerely hopes will be signed soon.

"That important agreement on the cinema collaboration of the two countries implies cooperation in the form of coproductions that will enable Italian/Serbian films. In this way, we learn from the Italians, but we ourselves also have a lot to offer," said Matić.

The Italian guests included Laura Salerno, the assistant director for international relations of the General Directorate for Film at the Italian Ministry of Culture, as well as representatives of the Apulia Film Commission, Emilia Romagna Film Funds, RAI, Film Commission Calabria and Cinecittá.

The Italian-Serbian Film Festival was opened by the premiere of Robert Moresco's Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, starring Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino and Gabriel Byrne. The film was produced by Italy's Lambo Film, with Serbia's ILBE – Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment and Italy's Notorious Pictures as executive producers, in collaboration with Prime Video.