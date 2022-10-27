BOX OFFICE: Serbian Three-Storey Comedy Reaches No. 2 in Local Charts

BELGRADE: A series of successful opening weekends for new Serbian films this autumn has continued with Sandra Mitrović’s debut feature Three-Storey Comedy / Komedija na tri sprata, which reached no. 2 in the local box office last weekend, second to Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

Three-Storey Comedy pulled 12,802 admissions and cashed in 53,031 EUR / 6,219,733 RSD. This represents a slight improvement compared with the opening weekend box office results of the recent A Cross in the Desert / Sveta Petka – Krst u pustinji, directed by Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović’ and produced by This and That Productions, which scored 10,812 admissions in its opening weekend, and What a Wonderful World / Ala je lep ovaj svet, directed by Filip Čolović and produced by Blue Butterfly and Telekom Srbija, with 10,517 admissions. Both films debuted in Serbian cinemas in September 2022.

Three-Storey Comedy follows the comical adventures of the tenants of a seemingly ordinary building in Belgrade with bad pipes.

The stellar cast includes: Slobodan Boda Ninković, Jelisaveta Seka Sablić, Dragan Jovanović, Vesna Trivalić, Pavle Mensur, Vanja Nenadić, Nataša Tapušković, Ljubomir Bandović and Miodrag Radonjić.

The film was produced by Filland and Telekom Srbija. Sandra Mitrović and Ivan Grbin (also assistant director) are producing, Verica Đukić is the coproducer whereas Nikola Pantelić is line producer.

Three-Storey Comedy was released in Serbia on 20 October 2022, by Art Vista. It is currently distributed in 55 prints.