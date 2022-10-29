PRODUCTION: Serbian Director Vasilije Nikitović Shoots Sophomore Feature The Crown

BELGRADE: Serbian director Vasilije Nikitović started the production of his sophomore feature The Crown / Kruna, with the score composed by Goran Bregović, who is also among the actors.

The Crown is a musical fairy tale with elements of a thriller, focusing on the lives of four musically gifted peers who run away from a home for neglected children in the 80’s. When they venture into the unknown, they meet Roman, the king of music, who will change their lives. Many years later, they come to the threshold of fame and popularity, and their childhood vows are forgotten.

The script was written by Vasilije Nikitović, Dragoljub Stojković, Dragan Jovanović, Balša Labović, Dušan Bulić and Aleksandar Karajović.

The key roles are played by Dragan Gagi Jovanović, Sonja Kolačarić, Nikola Vujović, Srđan Žika Todorović, Vanja Ejdus, Gordan Kičić, Goran Bregović, Antonije Pušić, Jana Ilić Milić, Nada Macanković, Vuk Kostić, Nenad Stojmenović, Nikola Kolja Pejaković, Vahid Džanković, Iva Štrljić and Radoje Čupić.

The film is a joint production of Serbia’s Kinooko film and 100 Strong production, in coproduction with Telekom Srbije. Dušan Stojaković and Vasilije Nikitović are the producers. No budget details have been revealed up to now.

The project is supported by Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information and Film Center Serbia.

The shooting started in Belgrade on 19 October 2022 and the premiere is planned for the autumn of 2023.

Nikitović’s debut feature 4 Roses / 4 Ruže, produced by Kinooko Film, pulled 52,706 admissions in 2019.

Production information:

Producers:

Kinooko film (Serbia)

100 Strong production (Serbia)

Coproducer:

Telekom Srbija (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Vasilija Nikitović

Scriptwriters: Vasilije Nikitović, Dragoljub Stojković, Dragan Jovanović, Balša Labović, Dušan Bulić, Aleksandar Karajović

DoP: Dimitrije Džima Joković

Cast: Dragan Gagi Jovanović, Sonja Kolačarić, Nikola Vujović, Srđan Žika Todorović, Vanja Ejdus, Gordan Kičić, Goran Bregović, Antonije Pušić, Jana Ilić Milić, Nada Macanković, Vuk Kostić, Nenad Stojmenović, Nikola Kolja Pejaković, Vahid Džanković, Iva Štrljić, Radoje Čupić