FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

Overall, 374 short films from around the globe had been submitted for the Competition programme, of which 14 films were selected. The members of the international jury are Susanna Nicchiarelli, Slavko Štimac and David Noy. The winner of the Vilko Filač Award for best cinematography will be selected by Vladan Radović and Ivan Šijak.
The festival is organised by the Rasta International production company and it has been supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.
Competition Programme:
Affricate (Hungary)
Directed by Anna Gyimesi
Attention All Passengers (Slovakia)
Directed by Marek Moučka
Breeze (Iran)
Directed by Hamidreza Ghasemi
Cassette (Uzbekistan)
Directed by Temur Murotov
Electric Boogie (Russia)
Directed by Valeria Kuznetsova
Fitness Jim (Serbia)
Directed by Ognjen Isailović
Lamblike (Serbia)
Directed by Jovan Dimoski
Letter to a Pig (Israel)
Directed by Tal Kantor
More Than Living (France, Serbia)
Directed by Aleksandra Lazarovski
Motherland (Israel)
Directed by Hila Elena Royzenman
On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)
Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou
Rites (Czech Republic)
Directed by Damián Vondrášek
Snow in September (Mongolia)
Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir
Talponi (Switzerland)
Directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola