FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

BELGRADE: The 16th Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival , initiated by Emir Kusturica, is about to kick off in Drvengrad, Serbia, on 25 January and to run through 29 January 2023. This year’s logo is “Art Above All”.

Overall, 374 short films from around the globe had been submitted for the Competition programme, of which 14 films were selected. The members of the international jury are Susanna Nicchiarelli, Slavko Štimac and David Noy. The winner of the Vilko Filač Award for best cinematography will be selected by Vladan Radović and Ivan Šijak.

The festival is organised by the Rasta International production company and it has been supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

Competition Programme:

Affricate (Hungary)

Directed by Anna Gyimesi

Attention All Passengers (Slovakia)

Directed by Marek Moučka

Breeze (Iran)

Directed by Hamidreza Ghasemi

Cassette (Uzbekistan)

Directed by Temur Murotov

Electric Boogie (Russia)

Directed by Valeria Kuznetsova

Fitness Jim (Serbia)

Directed by Ognjen Isailović

Lamblike (Serbia)

Directed by Jovan Dimoski

Letter to a Pig (Israel)

Directed by Tal Kantor

More Than Living (France, Serbia)

Directed by Aleksandra Lazarovski

Motherland (Israel)

Directed by Hila Elena Royzenman

On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)

Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou

Rites (Czech Republic)

Directed by Damián Vondrášek

Snow in September (Mongolia)

Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir

Talponi (Switzerland)

Directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola