FESTIVALS: Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival 2023 Ready to Kick Off

    BELGRADE: The 16th Kustendorf International Film and Music Festival, initiated by Emir Kusturica, is about to kick off in Drvengrad, Serbia, on 25 January and to run through 29 January 2023. This year’s logo is “Art Above All”.

    Overall, 374 short films from around the globe had been submitted for the Competition programme, of which 14 films were selected. The members of the international jury are Susanna Nicchiarelli, Slavko Štimac and David Noy. The winner of  the Vilko Filač Award for best cinematography will be selected by Vladan Radović and Ivan Šijak.

    The festival is organised by the Rasta International production company and it has been supported by the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia and Mećavnik Grad.

    Competition Programme:

    Affricate (Hungary)
    Directed by Anna Gyimesi

    Attention All Passengers (Slovakia)
    Directed by Marek Moučka

    Breeze (Iran)
    Directed by Hamidreza Ghasemi

    Cassette (Uzbekistan)
    Directed by Temur Murotov

    Electric Boogie (Russia)
    Directed by Valeria Kuznetsova

    Fitness Jim (Serbia)
    Directed by Ognjen Isailović

    Lamblike (Serbia)
    Directed by Jovan Dimoski

    Letter to a Pig (Israel)
    Directed by Tal Kantor

    More Than Living (France, Serbia)
    Directed by Aleksandra Lazarovski

    Motherland (Israel)
    Directed by Hila Elena Royzenman

    On Xerxes’ Throne (Greece)
    Directed by Evi Kalogiropoulou

    Rites (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Damián Vondrášek

    Snow in September (Mongolia)
    Directed by Dulmaa Purev-Ochir

    Talponi (Switzerland)
    Directed by Vanja Victor Kabir Tognola

