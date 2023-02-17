FESTIVALS: FEST 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Belgrade

BELGRADE: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST is about to kick off on 24 February 2023. The slogan of the edition, running through 5 March 2023, is Passion of Life / Strast života.

A total of 17 feature films from 15 countries have been chosen for the main competition programme. Four Serbian majority and minority coproductions are among them.

About 100 films will be screened, starting with the opening film, François Ozon’s The Crime Is Mine / Mon crime, which will enter cinema distribution in France on 8 March 2023.

The Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art will be given to director Lordan Zafranović and producer Dobrivoje Tanasijević – Dan Tana, as well as to international actors Udo Kier and Barbara Sukowa.

Lineup:

Kaymak / Kajmak (North Macedonia, UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia)

Directed by Milcho Mančevski

Produced by Banana Film

Coproduced by Meta Film, N279 Entertainment, Nukleus film, the Macedonian Radio Television

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

The Fox / Der Fuchs (Austria)

Directed by Adrian Goiginger

Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)

Directed by Antonio Lukich

In Limbo / Mezhsezone (Russia)

Directed by Aleksandr Khant

The Mountain / The Survival of Kindness (Australia, USA, China)

Directed by Rolf de Heer

Where the Road Leads / Ovuda će proći put (Serbia)

Directed by Nina Ognjanović

Produced by Pointless Films

Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, RTS - Radio Television of Serbia

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Serbia

Return to Seoul / Retour à Seoul (France, Germany, Belgium)

Directed by Davy Chou

Father & Soldier / Tirailleurs (France, Senegal)

Directed by Mathieu Vadepied

Wake Me / Zbudi me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Marko Šantić

Produced by Vertigo

Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija, Hippocampe Productions

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba film studio

The Damned Don’t Cry / Les damnės ne pleurent pas (France, Belgium, Morocco)

Directed by Fyzal Boulifa

Snow and the Bear / Kar Ve Ayi (Turkey, Germany, Serbia)

Directed by Selcen Ergun

Produced by Nefes' Films, Albino Zebra Film

Coproduced by Riva Film, Set Sail Film

Supported by Berlinale Talents Script Station, Nipkow AIR, Cannes Film Festival La Maison Des Scénaristes, First Films First, Eurimages, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Film Center Serbia, German-Turkish Co-Production Development Fund

A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On / Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)

Directed by Gentian Koçi

Totem (Mexico, Denmark, France)

Directed by Lila Avilés

Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)

Directed by Dubravka Turić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Tremora, Corona

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Croatian National Television (HRT), Creative Europe – MEDIA

World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)

Directed by Houman Seyedi

The Beasts / As Bestas (Spain, France)

Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen