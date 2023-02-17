FESTIVALS: FEST 2023 Ready to Kick Off in Belgrade

A total of 17 feature films from 15 countries have been chosen for the main competition programme. Four Serbian majority and minority coproductions are among them.
About 100 films will be screened, starting with the opening film, François Ozon’s The Crime Is Mine / Mon crime, which will enter cinema distribution in France on 8 March 2023.
The Belgrade Victor Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art will be given to director Lordan Zafranović and producer Dobrivoje Tanasijević – Dan Tana, as well as to international actors Udo Kier and Barbara Sukowa.
Lineup:
Kaymak / Kajmak (North Macedonia, UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia)
Directed by Milcho Mančevski
Produced by Banana Film
Coproduced by Meta Film, N279 Entertainment, Nukleus film, the Macedonian Radio Television
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Danish Film Institute, the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Eurimages, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
The Fox / Der Fuchs (Austria)
Directed by Adrian Goiginger
Luxembourg, Luxembourg (Ukraine)
Directed by Antonio Lukich
In Limbo / Mezhsezone (Russia)
Directed by Aleksandr Khant
The Mountain / The Survival of Kindness (Australia, USA, China)
Directed by Rolf de Heer
Where the Road Leads / Ovuda će proći put (Serbia)
Directed by Nina Ognjanović
Produced by Pointless Films
Coproduced by the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, RTS - Radio Television of Serbia
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Serbia
Return to Seoul / Retour à Seoul (France, Germany, Belgium)
Directed by Davy Chou
Father & Soldier / Tirailleurs (France, Senegal)
Directed by Mathieu Vadepied
Wake Me / Zbudi me (Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Marko Šantić
Produced by Vertigo
Coproduced by Living Pictures, Jaka Produkcija, Hippocampe Productions
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique – SACEM, FS Viba film studio
The Damned Don’t Cry / Les damnės ne pleurent pas (France, Belgium, Morocco)
Directed by Fyzal Boulifa
Snow and the Bear / Kar Ve Ayi (Turkey, Germany, Serbia)
Directed by Selcen Ergun
Produced by Nefes' Films, Albino Zebra Film
Coproduced by Riva Film, Set Sail Film
Supported by Berlinale Talents Script Station, Nipkow AIR, Cannes Film Festival La Maison Des Scénaristes, First Films First, Eurimages, the Turkish Ministry of Culture, Filmförderung Hamburg Schleswig-Holstein, Film Center Serbia, German-Turkish Co-Production Development Fund
A Cup of Coffee and New Shoes On / Një filxhan kafe dhe këpucë të reja veshur (Albania, Portugal, Greece, Kosovo)
Directed by Gentian Koçi
Totem (Mexico, Denmark, France)
Directed by Lila Avilés
Traces / Tragovi (Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia)
Directed by Dubravka Turić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Tremora, Corona
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Lithuanian Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, Eurimages, the Croatian National Television (HRT), Creative Europe – MEDIA
World War III / Jang-e Jahani Sevom (Iran)
Directed by Houman Seyedi
The Beasts / As Bestas (Spain, France)
Directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen