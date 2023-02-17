PRODUCTION: Serbian TV Drama Series Skin in Production

BELGRADE: The Serbian TV drama series Skin / Koža directed by Saša Hajduković, consisting of ten one-hour episodes, is currently in production in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The series is produced by the Radio Television of Serbia – RTS with Bosonoga Production from Banja Luka in the Republic of Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) as executive producer. The premiere is set for November 2023 on RTS.

Skin is the ending part of a trilogy consisting of TV drama series Flesh / Meso (2017) and Bones / Kosti (2020), and it has been envisioned as a Balkan noir fairy tale with elements of melodrama and dark humour. The plot follows the fate of Slobodan, a man who ran away from his own life, from his city and himself.

The core of the creative crew has remained the same. The series is directed by Saša Hajduković from the script written by Nikola Pejaković, and the cast includes Nikola Pejaković, Ljubiša Savanović, Jovo Maksić, Nataša Ninković, Ljubomir Bandović, Vesna Trivalić, Nebojša Dugalić, Sanja Vejnović and Aleksandar Stojković, among others

Brankica Janković, who previously produced Flesh and Bones, is producing.

The shooting started in Rotterdam on 15 January 2023, then moved to Belgrade from 19 up to 23 January, and continued in Banja Luka on 25 January 2023, where it is planned to wrap by the end of April 2023. There are 69 shooting days.

Production Information:

Producer:

Radio Television of Serbia – RTS (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Saša Hajduković

Scriptwriter: Nikola Pejaković

DoPs: Saša Petković, Dragan Radetić

Cast: Nikola Pejaković, Ljubiša Savanović, Jovo Maksić, Nataša Ninković, Ljubomir Bandović, Vesna Trivalić, Nebojša Dugalić, Sanja Vejnović, Aleksandar Stojković, Aleksandar Jovanović, Jovana Gavrilović, Milica Janevski, Marko Todorović, Boris Isaković, Marko Gvero, Vahid Džanković, Mario Knezović, Željk Erkić, Boris Šavija, Vuk Kostić, Aleksandar Đurica, Bane Vidaković