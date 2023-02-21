FESTIVALS: FNE at FEST 2023: Tycoon S2

BELGRADE: The 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST running in Belgrade 24 February - 5 March 2023 will present the world premiere of the first episode of the second season of Serbian crime drama series Tycoon / Tajkun. The new season produced by Firefly Productions is directed by Jelena Gavrilović and Ivan Stefanović.

Everything is ready for the big merger of the companies Sigma (of Vladan Simonović), Balaban (of the Balaban family) and Stratos (owned by Dušan and Tijana Tadin), but things go wrong when the raft burns down and Todor Balaban is seriously injured. It turns out that Mila, the daughter of Vladan Simonović, was also involved in the fire. Trying to save his daughter, Vladan gets involved in the web of deadly intrigues and schemes of the tycoon elite.

Dorđe Milosavljević penned the script in association with Boris Grgurović and Katarina Mitrović. Dragan Bjelogrlić reprises the leading role, and the cast includes Teodora Dragićević, Nada Šargin, Marko Grabež, Dejan Aćimović, Jelena Ðokić, Muhamed Hadžović, Branislav Trifunović and Ana Stefanović Bilić, among others.

Ivana Miković is producing through Firefly Productions.

The shooting took place during the summer and autumn of 2022.

The first season of Tycoon, the first TV series produced by Firefly Productions, premiered simultaneously on the Radio Television of Serbia – RTS and Superstar Channel in March 2020. It was one of the most watched new Serbian TV series, with some of the episodes reaching 1.5 m spectators, and it was sold to all ex-Yugoslavia countries, being aired in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro via Telekom.

Firefly Productions scored 19 nominations for its series at the 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Firefly Productions (Serbia)

Credits:

Directors: Jelena Gavrilović, Ivan Stefanović

Scriptwriter: Đorđe Milosavljević (in association with Boris Grgurović and Katarina Mitrović)

DoP: Radan Popović SAS

Production designer: Zorana Petrov

Costume designer: Ashok Murty

Cast: Dragan Bjelogrlić, Teodora Dragićević, Nada Šargin, Marko Grabež, Dejan Aćimović, Jelena Ðokić, Muhamed Hadžović, Branislav Trifunović, Ana Stefanović Bilić, Mirko Vlahović, Miloš Cvetković, Filip Radovanović, Milica Trifunović, Vanja Nenadić