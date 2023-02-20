FESTIVALS: FNE at FEST 2023: Where The Road Leads

Where The Road Leads by Nina Ognjanović - official still

BELGRADE: The first Serbian film to have its national premiere at the 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST running in Belgrade 24 February - 5 March 2023 is Where the Road Leads / Ovuda će proći put. Young Serbian director Nina Ognjanović’s debut feature is part of the main competition programme.

As soon as a foreign young man sets foot in the village, the electricity goes out. It might be the construction of a new highway nearby, but no one knows for sure. The news of his arrival spreads and the villagers are polarised as out-of-towners have visited them before and they always have an agenda.

Nina Ognjanović penned the script. The main cast consists of Jana Bjelica, Zlatan Vidović, Vladimir Maksimović, Ninoslav Ćulum and Svetozar Cvetković, alongside Branislava Stefanović, Igor Filipović, Pavle Čemerikić, Marta Bogosavljević, Eva Ras and Demijan Kostić.

The film was produced by David Jovanović through Pointless Films in coproduction with the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade and RTS - Radio Television of Serbia. Film Center Serbia and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Serbia are supporting.

Where the Road Leads had its world premiere in the main competition programme of the 29th Slamdance Film Festival in Park City (USA) in January 2023, where it scooped the Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature and the Grand Jury’s Honourable Mention.

Prior to that, the film was picked up by the US sales agent Circus Road Films.

Production Information:

Producer:

Pointless Films (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade (Serbia)

RTS - Radio Television of Serbia (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Nina Ognjanović

Scriptwriter: Nina Ognjanović

DoP: Vladislav Andrejević

Editor: Rastklo Ubović

Cast: Jana Bjelica, Zlatan Vidović, Vladimir Maksimović, Ninoslav Ćulum, Svetozar Cvetković, Branislava Stefanović, Igor Filipović, Pavle Čemerikić, Marta Bogosavljević, Eva Ras, Demijan Kostić