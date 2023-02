FESTIVALS: FNE at FEST 2023: Three

BELGRADE: Petar Pašić’s sixth feature film Three / Troje will have its world premiere in the FEST 51 section of the 51st edition of the International Film Festival – FEST , running in Belgrade 24 February - 5 March 2023.

Ivan and Vera are a young married couple. Both successful in their business, they live in a luxurious villa with their daughters. Aleksandar is their best friend, an architect, as well as Vera’s work colleague. Everything will change when Alexander’s surprising proposal to Ivan wreaks havoc in their lives.

The script was written by Katarina Nikolić and Petar Pašić. The cast consists of Igor Đorđević, Marina Ćosić, Damjan Kecojević, Ana Radanović, Natalija Radanović, Danica Radulović, Dejan Tončić, Milica Vrzić, Mladen Lero and Jovana Mladenović.

The film was produced by PFI Studios and Apollon. Željko Mitrović and Igor Turčinović are the producers, while Tijana Dimić Pešić and Filip Živojinović are executive producers.

Taramount Film is the local distributor.

Production Information:

Producers:

PFI Studios (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Apollon (Serbia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Petar Pašić

Scriptwriters: Katarina Nikolić, Petar Pašić

DoP: Vladan Janković

Cast: Igor Đorđević, Marina Ćosić, Damjan Kecojević, Ana Radanović, Natalija Radanović, Danica Radulović, Dejan Tončić, Milica Vrzić, Mladen Lero, Jovana Mladenović