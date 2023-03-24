Italy and Serbia Sign Film Coproduction Agreement

BELGRADE: The Vice-President of the Government of the Republic of Serbia and Minister of Culture Maja Gojković and the Vice-President of the Council of Ministers and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy Antonio Tajani signed an Agreement on film coproduction in Belgrade on 21 March 2023.

The establishment of a joint commission is foreseen, which will meet once every two years and will assess the existence of a comprehensive balance between the number of coproductions, the amount of coproducers' investment and the technical and artistic participation.

The Ministry of Culture and the Film Center of Serbia are responsible for the implementation of the agreement on behalf of the Government of Serbia, while the Ministry of Culture - General Directorate for Cinematography and Audiovisual Creativity is responsible on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Italy.

The agreement was signed during the Forum for Business and Scientific Cooperation between Serbia and Italy.