Italy and Serbia Sign Film Coproduction Agreement

The establishment of a joint commission is foreseen, which will meet once every two years and will assess the existence of a comprehensive balance between the number of coproductions, the amount of coproducers' investment and the technical and artistic participation.
The Ministry of Culture and the Film Center of Serbia are responsible for the implementation of the agreement on behalf of the Government of Serbia, while the Ministry of Culture - General Directorate for Cinematography and Audiovisual Creativity is responsible on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Italy.
The agreement was signed during the Forum for Business and Scientific Cooperation between Serbia and Italy.