BOX OFFICE: Sequel Comedy Dudes: Again! Breaks Opening Record for Serbian Film in 2023

BELGRADE: Serbian director Radivoje Andrić’s sequel to his own hit Dudes / Munje! (2021, produced by Yodi Movie Craftsman) made a strong opening in its first week of domestic distribution. Dudes: Again! / Munje: Opet! reached 51,893 admissions and 220,625 EUR / 25,843,399 RSD gross.

Dudes: Again! was released by Digital Store in 52 copies on 30 March 2023. The film was produced by Romario and Yodi Movie Craftsman, in coproduction with TV Prva, and with support from Film Center Serbia.

Dudes: Again! performed better than Luka Mihailović’s debut feature Indigo Crystal / Indigo Kristal, which took the lead in the Serbian box office in its first week of theatrical distribution with 35,277 admissions and 150,040 EUR / 17,601,928 RSD gross. Indigo Crystal was released by Art Vista on 9 March 2023.

Indigo Crystal was produced by Archangel Studios and coproduced by Režim in cooperation with the RTS – Radio Television Serbia, the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Belgrade, the Municipality of Šabac and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Serbia.

Serbian films have had a successful year 2023 from the very beginning. In January 2023, Storm / Oluja by Miloš Radunović, distributed by Stars Media International, took the leading position with 39,572 admissions in its opening week.

Storm was produced by Omega produkcija and Telekom Srbija.