24-08-2023

GRANTS: Film Center Serbia Announces More Production Grants

    BELGRADE: Film Center Serbia has announced the list of winners in eight more grant categories, including debut features, long documentaries, nationally-themed features, and potentially commercial and/or genre features.

    The total sum allocated for these four categories is 1,876,946 EUR / 220 m RSD.

    The grants were announced on 14 August 2023.

