Winners of 2025 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival

The Beldocs Pitching Forum also announced its winners.
Beldocs Industry Days featured the Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).
The Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival took place in Belgrade 21 – 27 May 2025.
FESTIVAL WINNERS:
Serbian Competition:
Best Film:
Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Best Cinematography:
Stefan Malešević for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Best Editor:
Jelena Maksimović for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Stefan Malešević
Special Mentions:
Hidden in the Leaves / Skriveno u lišću (Serbia)
Directed by Milan Milosavljević
When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, the USA)
Directed by Iva Radivojević
International Competition:
Best Film:
The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)
Directed by Nicole Vögele
Special Mention:
Simon and Marianne (Canada)
Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier
Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
Common Pear / Navadna hruška (Slovenia)
Directed by Gregor Božič
Special Mentions:
You River / Ty rzeko (Poland)
Directed by Izabela Zubrycka
Inventory / Inventar (Serbia)
Directed byIvan Marković
Teen Jury Award:
Best Film:
Where the Kids Have No Name (the Netherlands, Bangladesh)
Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst
Best European Film Award – The Audience Award:
Behind the Smile (Serbia, 2025)
Directed by Marko Đorđević
BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:
Film Centre of Montenegro Award for Best Documentary in Development:
My Name Is Enough (Armenia)
Directed by Marina Arzumanova, Ani Grigoryan
Al Jazeera Balkan Award for Best Documentary in Progress:
Sentence from Birth (Moldova)
Directed by Daniela Miron, Diana Vlas
Forgrade Postproduction Award:
No Offence (Croatia)
Directed by Lucija Marčec
East Silver Caravan Award:
In Passing (Lithuania)
Directed by Gailė Garnelytė
Produced by Artišokai
Thessaloniki Film Festival Award:
The Touch (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Jovićević
Produced by Greifer
DAE (Documentary Association of Europe) Talent Encouragement Award:
Granddaughter (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Afag Yusifli
Impronta Films Consultancy Award:
The Touch (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Jovićević
Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
No Offence (Croatia)
Directed by Lucija Marčec
FIFDH Impact Award:
Between Two Worlds (Moldova)
Directed by Ana Gurdiș, Doy-Romanta Dochitan
MajorDocs Talent Award:
Echoes (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Dziapshipa
Produced by Sakdoc Film
Dok Leipzig XR Award:
The Ripple Effect (Armenia)
Directed by Ani Mardoyan