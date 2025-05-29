29-05-2025

Winners of 2025 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival

By

    BELGRADE: Stefan Malešević’s Serbian/Macedonian Soil and Wings won three awards, including for Best Film, in the Serbian Competition of the 18th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival. The Landscape and the Fury directed by Swiss director Nicole Vögele won Best Film in the International Competition.

    The Beldocs Pitching Forum also announced its winners.

    Beldocs Industry Days featured the Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).

    The Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival took place in Belgrade 21 – 27 May 2025.

    FESTIVAL WINNERS:

    Serbian Competition:

    Best Film:
    Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević

    Best Cinematography:
    Stefan Malešević for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević

    Best Editor:
    Jelena Maksimović for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Stefan Malešević

    Special Mentions:

    Hidden in the Leaves / Skriveno u lišću (Serbia)
    Directed by Milan Milosavljević

    When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, the USA)
    Directed by Iva Radivojević

    International Competition:

    Best Film:
    The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)
    Directed by Nicole Vögele

    Special Mention:
    Simon and Marianne (Canada)
    Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier

    Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Common Pear / Navadna hruška (Slovenia)
    Directed by Gregor Božič

    Special Mentions:

    You River / Ty rzeko (Poland)
    Directed by Izabela Zubrycka

    Inventory / Inventar (Serbia)
    Directed byIvan Marković

    Teen Jury Award:

    Best Film:
    Where the Kids Have No Name (the Netherlands, Bangladesh)
    Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst

    Best European Film Award – The Audience Award:
    Behind the Smile (Serbia, 2025)
    Directed by Marko Đorđević

    BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:

    Film Centre of Montenegro Award for Best Documentary in Development:
    My Name Is Enough (Armenia)
    Directed by Marina Arzumanova, Ani Grigoryan

    Al Jazeera Balkan Award for Best Documentary in Progress:
    Sentence from Birth (Moldova)
    Directed by Daniela Miron, Diana Vlas

    Forgrade Postproduction Award:
    No Offence (Croatia)
    Directed by Lucija Marčec

    East Silver Caravan Award:
    In Passing (Lithuania)
    Directed by Gailė Garnelytė
    Produced by Artišokai

    Thessaloniki Film Festival Award:
    The Touch (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Jovićević
    Produced by Greifer

    DAE (Documentary Association of Europe) Talent Encouragement Award:
    Granddaughter (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Afag Yusifli

    Impronta Films Consultancy Award:
    The Touch (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Jovićević

    Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:
    No Offence (Croatia)
    Directed by Lucija Marčec

    FIFDH Impact Award:
    Between Two Worlds (Moldova)
    Directed by Ana Gurdiș, Doy-Romanta Dochitan

    MajorDocs Talent Award:
    Echoes (Georgia)
    Directed by Anna Dziapshipa
    Produced by Sakdoc Film

    Dok Leipzig XR Award:
    The Ripple Effect (Armenia)
    Directed by Ani Mardoyan

    Published in Serbia

    Latest from FNE Staff

    More in this category:« Unusual Serbian Feature Sells to Multiple Territories