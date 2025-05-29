Winners of 2025 Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival

BELGRADE: Stefan Malešević’s Serbian/Macedonian Soil and Wings won three awards, including for Best Film, in the Serbian Competition of the 18th Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival . The Landscape and the Fury directed by Swiss director Nicole Vögele won Best Film in the International Competition.

The Beldocs Pitching Forum also announced its winners.

Beldocs Industry Days featured the Beldocs Pitching Forum (for projects in development, production and postproduction), the 5-day training workshop Beldocs XR Academy (for projects in early development), and Balkan Young Talents (organised by Beldocs IDFF and Al Jazeera Balkans DFF).

The Beldocs International Documentary Film Festival took place in Belgrade 21 – 27 May 2025.

FESTIVAL WINNERS:

Serbian Competition:

Best Film:

Soil and Wings / Krila i tlo (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Best Cinematography:

Stefan Malešević for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Best Editor:

Jelena Maksimović for Soil and Wings (Serbia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Stefan Malešević

Special Mentions:

Hidden in the Leaves / Skriveno u lišću (Serbia)

Directed by Milan Milosavljević

When the Phone Rang / Kada je zazvonio telefon (Serbia, the USA)

Directed by Iva Radivojević

International Competition:

Best Film:

The Landscape and the Fury (Switzerland)

Directed by Nicole Vögele

Special Mention:

Simon and Marianne (Canada)

Directed by Pier-Luc Latulippe, Martin Fournier

Short Film Competition:

Best Film:

Common Pear / Navadna hruška (Slovenia)

Directed by Gregor Božič

Special Mentions:

You River / Ty rzeko (Poland)

Directed by Izabela Zubrycka

Inventory / Inventar (Serbia)

Directed byIvan Marković

Teen Jury Award:

Best Film:

Where the Kids Have No Name (the Netherlands, Bangladesh)

Directed by Jamillah van der Hulst

Best European Film Award – The Audience Award:

Behind the Smile (Serbia, 2025)

Directed by Marko Đorđević

BELDOCS PITCHING FORUM AWARDS:

Film Centre of Montenegro Award for Best Documentary in Development:

My Name Is Enough (Armenia)

Directed by Marina Arzumanova, Ani Grigoryan

Al Jazeera Balkan Award for Best Documentary in Progress:

Sentence from Birth (Moldova)

Directed by Daniela Miron, Diana Vlas

Forgrade Postproduction Award:

No Offence (Croatia)

Directed by Lucija Marčec

East Silver Caravan Award:

In Passing (Lithuania)

Directed by Gailė Garnelytė

Produced by Artišokai

Thessaloniki Film Festival Award:

The Touch (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Jovićević

Produced by Greifer

DAE (Documentary Association of Europe) Talent Encouragement Award:

Granddaughter (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Afag Yusifli

Impronta Films Consultancy Award:

The Touch (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Jovićević

Ji.hlava New Visions Market Award:

No Offence (Croatia)

Directed by Lucija Marčec

FIFDH Impact Award:

Between Two Worlds (Moldova)

Directed by Ana Gurdiș, Doy-Romanta Dochitan

MajorDocs Talent Award:

Echoes (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Dziapshipa

Produced by Sakdoc Film

Dok Leipzig XR Award:

The Ripple Effect (Armenia)

Directed by Ani Mardoyan