FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: Desire Lines

BELGRADE: Dame Komljen’s third feature film Desire Lines / Linije želja had its national premiere at the ongoing 31st edition of the Auteur Film Festival (21 – 28 November 2025), in the international competition programme. The film is a paneuropean coproduction among Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia, and Germany.

Branko dwells on the fringes of Belgrade's society. Isolated and unable to sleep, he speaks to no-one. His only obsession seems to be his younger brother, whose muddy shoes, bloodstained sheets, and murky whereabouts unsettle him. Branko shadows his brother's every step, haunted by his strange behaviour. As paranoia sets in, Branko realises his brother isn't the strange one. He is.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Dart Film and coproduced by Croatia’s Pipser, the Netherlands’ SeriousFilm, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Mak Film, and Marletti, and Germany’s Flaneur Films.

The production was supported by Film Center Serbia, the Hubert Bals Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Netherlands Film Fonds, the Audio-visual Center of Republika Srpska, the Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, and Eurimages.

The film was shot in Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina by Belgrade-born Berlin-based cinematographer Ivan Marković and German cinematographer Jenny Lou Ziegel. The 30 shooting days were scheduled from 5 July to 20 August 2024. The budget, as reported by producer Nataša Dam Njanović, is 850,000 EUR.

The film had its world premiere in the Main International Competition of the 2025 Locarno International Film Festival. It also screened at the Sao Paulo FF, Sarajevo FF, and Festival du Nouveau Cinéma.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dart Film (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Pipser (Croatia)

SeriousFilm (the Netherlands)

Mak Film (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Marletti (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Flaneur Films (Germany)

Credits:

Director: Dane Komljen

Scriptwriters: Dane Komljen, Tanja Šljivar

DoPs: Aleksandar Pavlović, Jenny Lou Ziegel

Cast: Ivan Čuić, Branka Katić, Petja Golec Horvat, Rok Juričić