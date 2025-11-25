FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: How Come It’s All Green Out Here?

BELGRADE: Serbian director Nikola Ležaić’s sophomore feature How Come It’s All Green Out Here? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? had its national premiere in the Main Programme of the 31st Auteur Film Festival in Belgrade. This Serbian/Croatian/Bulgarian coproduction also opened the festival.

As commercial director Nikola (34) is about to become a father for the first time, he dreams of one day taking his young family on a road trip in an old van he wants to convert into a camper. Over the course of one weekend, however, accompanying his father and extended family to a small village in Dalmatia, where his grandmother’s remains are to be buried, he finds himself looking to the past instead of the future.

The film was produced by Serbia’s Qče in coproduction with Croatia’s Nukleus Film, Bulgaria’s PREMIERstudio and Serbia’s Forgrade. It was supported by Film Center Serbia and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre. Nikola Ležaić, Marija Maša Lero, and Siniša Juričič are the producers, and Nikolay Mutafchiev is the coproducer.

How Come It’s All Green Over Here? had its world premiere in the Proxima competition of the 2025 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. It won three official prizes at the Pula Film Festival in Croatia, and one prize at the Montenegro Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Qče (Serbia)

Coproducers:

Nukleus Film (Croatia)

PREMIERstudio (Bulgaria)

Forgrade (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Nikola Ležaić

Scriptwriter: Nikola Ležaić

DoP: Aleksandar Pavlović

Cast: Filip Đurić, Izudin Bajrović, Stojan Matavulj, Snježana Sinovčić Šiškov, Leon Lučev, Rada Mrkšić, Dobrila Stojnić, Đorđe Erčević, Milica Gojković, Branka Katić