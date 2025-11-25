FNE at Auteur Film Festival 2025: The 31st Edition Underway in Belgrade

Team of the film How Come It’s All Green Out Here?

BELGRADE: The Auteur Film Festival ( FAF ) in Belgrade presents 80 films divided into eight selections, which are screened in six venues and eight screening halls from 21 to 28 November 2025.

As a means of support to Serbian cinema in the most troublesome of all recent years, FAF 2025 pays special attention to domestic productions, emphasising the strength, diversity and authenticity of contemporary authorial expression on the domestic scene.

Thus, six Serbian feature films will have their national premiere at FAF.

The festival opened with Serbian director Nikola Ležaić’s sophomore feature How Come It’s All Green Out Here? / Kako je ovde sve tako zeleno?, which was produced by Serbia’s Qče in coproduction with Croatia’s Nukleus Film, Bulgaria’s Premier Studio and Serbia’s Forgrade, and supported by Film Center Serbia, and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Main Competition Programme:

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart (Croatia), Staragara (Slovenia)

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

A Poet / Un Poeta (Columbia, Sweden, Germany)

Directed by Simón Mesa Soto

My Father’s Shadow (United Kingdom, Ireland, Niggeria)

Directed by Akinola Davies

Two Seasons,Two Strangers / Tabi to Hibi (Japan)

Directed by Sho Miyake

Phantoms of July / Sehnsucht in Sangerhausen (Germany)

Directed by Julian Radlmaier

Strange River / Estrany riu (Spain, Germany)

Directed by Jaume Claret Muxart

Sorella di clausura (Romania, Serbia, Italia, Spain)

Directed by Ivana Mladenović

Produced by microFILM, Dunav 84

Coproduced by Nightswim, Boogaloo Films

Supported by the Romanian National Film Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Serbian Ministry of Culture, the Italian Ministry of Culture, the Institut Català de les Empreses Culturals, Eurimages

God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre, the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, Re-Act

Wondrous Is the Silence of My Master / Otapanje vladara (Montenegro, Italy, France, Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Ivan Salatić

Produced by Meander Film

Coproduced by Nightswim, Bocalupo Films, Dinaridi Film, Non-Aligned Films, the Radio Television of Montenegro

Supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia

Desire Lines / Linije želja (Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia, Germany, 2025)

Directed by Dane Komljen

Produced by Dart Film

Coproduced by Pipser, Serious Film, Mak Film, Marletti, Flaneur Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia , Hubert Bals Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Netherlands Film Fonds, Audio-visual Center of Republika Srpska, Sarajevo Canton Ministry of Culture and Sport, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, Eurimages

The Visitor / Svečias (Lithuania, Norway, Sweden)

Directed by Vytautas Katkus

Produced by M-Films

Coproduced by Staer, Garagefilm International

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television, Film Fond Nord, the Swedish Film Institute

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by George M. Unkovksi

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)