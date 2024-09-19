FNE Oscar Watch 2025: Slovakia Selects The Hungarian Dressmaker as Oscar Contender

BRATISLAVA: The Hungarian Dressmaker by Iveta Grófová has been selected as Slovakia’s candidate for the 97th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

This Slovak/Czech/Hungarian historical drama had been originally written and directed by Peter Krištúfek, who died tragically in 2018. The film is based on Peter Kristufek’s book Emma and the Death’s Head.

The Hungarian Dressmaker aka Emma and the Death’s Head tells the story of Marika, a Hungarian widow who shelters a young Jewish boy in her home on the Slovak-Hungarian border near Bratislava during the turbulent years of WWII and the Wartime Slovak State. It also tells the story of the boy, Šimon, who survives the tribulations of war thanks to Marika, and his imagination. It is a film about the fragile boundaries between the imperatives of humanity and self-preservation in circumstances where one just about excludes the other.

The international cast is led by Slovak-Hungarian actress Alexandra Borbély.

The film was produced by PubRes in coproduction with Total Helpart T.H.A., Hungarian Campfilm, RTVS and the Czech Television.

The Hungarian Dressmaker was selected for the Karlovy Vary IFF’s Crystal Globe Competition.

The 2025 Oscars shortlists will be announced on 17 December 2024, the nominations will be unveiled on 17 January 2025 and the Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 2 March 2025.