Slovak Queer Film Festival 2024 Starts in Bratislava

For the second time, the programme will also include the international competition Shorts, where films will vie for the Best Queer Short Film award.
The other sections are: Panorama – Contemporary Queer Film, Shorts – Special Screening, Queer CzechoSlovakia, Classics and The Kids’ Zone. The screenings are complemented by accompanying events, which will be connected to this year’s festival theme of Courage.
The Slovak Queer Film Festival is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.
International Short Film Competition:
Adult Child / Voksenbarn (Norway)
Directed by Hugo Francker
Angelo (Greece)
Directed by Helias Doulis
Bird House / Búdka (Slovakia)
Directed by Richard Mikloši
Boys in the Water / Les garçons dans l'eau (France)
Directed by Pawel Thomas Larue
Bubbling / 珍珠 美少年 (Taiwan)
Directed by Che-ming Chang
Buďmo (Czech Republic)
Directed by Yevgeniya Soldatova
Far Between Us / Daleko mezi námi (Slovakia)
Directed by Vojtěch Javůrek
Friend of a Friend / Ami d'ami (Canada)
Directed by Simon Gualtieri
Gigi (France)
Directed by Cynthia Calvi
Grand Prize (Croatia)
Directed by Anja Koprivšek
Hello Stranger (Canada)
Directed by Amélie Hardy
Honeymoon (Greece)
Directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos
I Hate Sundays (Slovakia)
Directed by Katarína Čmaradová
I'm With Her / Je suis avec elle (Slovakia)
Directed by Melodie Bianca Cissou
In Case of Survival / Pre prípad dožitia (Slovakia)
Directed by Juraj Krén
Memorial for Juraj and Matúš / Pamätník pre Juraja a Matúša (Slovakia)
Directed by Alexander Zigo
Original Skin (Great Britain)
Directed by Mdhamiri á Nkemi
Piecht (Germany)
Directed by Luka Lara Steffen
Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is on Fire / Ta peristeria arrostainoun otan i poli flegetai (Greece)
Directed by Stavros Markoulakis
Queen from the Village / Kráľovná z vesnice (Slovakia)
Directed by Emik Hirschner
Queerfully Departed (USA)
Directed by Trent Nakamura
rebel! (Slovakia)
Directed by Erik Jasaň
Robespierre (France)
Directed by Pierre Menahem
Serf (Czech Republic)
Directed by Vansh Luthra
The Future Is Who We Are (Slovakia)
Directed by Vladimíra Hradecká
The Pride Liar (Belgium)
Directed by Andres Lübbert
The Red Panda Temptation / La tentation du panda roux (France)
Directed by Haïga Jappain
The Return / Повернення (Ukraine)
Directed by Vadim Mochalov
Uli (Columbia)
Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos
7 Times / 7 Fois (Swiss)
Directed by Christine Wiederkehr
8 Minutes 20 Seconds (USA)
Directed by Harris Doran