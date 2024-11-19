Slovak Queer Film Festival 2024 Starts in Bratislava

Andrej Dubravsky with his visual for Slovak Queer Festival

BRATISLAVA: The 18th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival is screening more than 30 feature-length films, as well as over 30 short films from 25 countries. The festival takes place at the Lumiѐre Cinema and Kino Film Europe in Bratislava till 26 November 2024.

For the second time, the programme will also include the international competition Shorts, where films will vie for the Best Queer Short Film award.

The other sections are: Panorama – Contemporary Queer Film, Shorts – Special Screening, Queer CzechoSlovakia, Classics and The Kids’ Zone. The screenings are complemented by accompanying events, which will be connected to this year’s festival theme of Courage.

The Slovak Queer Film Festival is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

International Short Film Competition:

Adult Child / Voksenbarn (Norway)

Directed by Hugo Francker

Angelo (Greece)

Directed by Helias Doulis

Bird House / Búdka (Slovakia)

Directed by Richard Mikloši

Boys in the Water / Les garçons dans l'eau (France)

Directed by Pawel Thomas Larue

Bubbling / 珍珠 美少年 (Taiwan)

Directed by Che-ming Chang

Buďmo (Czech Republic)

Directed by Yevgeniya Soldatova

Far Between Us / Daleko mezi námi (Slovakia)

Directed by Vojtěch Javůrek

Friend of a Friend / Ami d'ami (Canada)

Directed by Simon Gualtieri

Gigi (France)

Directed by Cynthia Calvi

Grand Prize (Croatia)

Directed by Anja Koprivšek

Hello Stranger (Canada)

Directed by Amélie Hardy

Honeymoon (Greece)

Directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos

I Hate Sundays (Slovakia)

Directed by Katarína Čmaradová

I'm With Her / Je suis avec elle (Slovakia)

Directed by Melodie Bianca Cissou

In Case of Survival / Pre prípad dožitia (Slovakia)

Directed by Juraj Krén

Memorial for Juraj and Matúš / Pamätník pre Juraja a Matúša (Slovakia)

Directed by Alexander Zigo

Original Skin (Great Britain)

Directed by Mdhamiri á Nkemi

Piecht (Germany)

Directed by Luka Lara Steffen

Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is on Fire / Ta peristeria arrostainoun otan i poli flegetai (Greece)

Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

Queen from the Village / Kráľovná z vesnice (Slovakia)

Directed by Emik Hirschner

Queerfully Departed (USA)

Directed by Trent Nakamura

rebel! (Slovakia)

Directed by Erik Jasaň

Robespierre (France)

Directed by Pierre Menahem

Serf (Czech Republic)

Directed by Vansh Luthra

The Future Is Who We Are (Slovakia)

Directed by Vladimíra Hradecká

The Pride Liar (Belgium)

Directed by Andres Lübbert

The Red Panda Temptation / La tentation du panda roux (France)

Directed by Haïga Jappain

The Return / Повернення (Ukraine)

Directed by Vadim Mochalov

Uli (Columbia)

Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos

7 Times / 7 Fois (Swiss)

Directed by Christine Wiederkehr

8 Minutes 20 Seconds (USA)

Directed by Harris Doran