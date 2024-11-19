19-11-2024

Slovak Queer Film Festival 2024 Starts in Bratislava

    Andrej Dubravsky with his visual for Slovak Queer Festival Andrej Dubravsky with his visual for Slovak Queer Festival credit: Robert Tappert

    BRATISLAVA: The 18th edition of the Slovak Queer Film Festival is screening more than 30 feature-length films, as well as over 30 short films from 25 countries. The festival takes place at the Lumiѐre Cinema and Kino Film Europe in Bratislava till 26 November 2024.

    For the second time, the programme will also include the international competition Shorts, where films will vie for the Best Queer Short Film award.

    The other sections are: Panorama – Contemporary Queer Film, Shorts – Special Screening, Queer CzechoSlovakia, Classics and The Kids’ Zone. The screenings are complemented by accompanying events, which will be connected to this year’s festival theme of Courage.

    The Slovak Queer Film Festival is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

    International Short Film Competition:

    Adult Child / Voksenbarn (Norway)
    Directed by Hugo Francker

    Angelo (Greece)
    Directed by Helias Doulis

    Bird House / Búdka (Slovakia)
    Directed by Richard Mikloši

    Boys in the Water / Les garçons dans l'eau (France)
    Directed by Pawel Thomas Larue

    Bubbling / 珍珠 美少年 (Taiwan)
    Directed by Che-ming Chang

    Buďmo (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Yevgeniya Soldatova

    Far Between Us / Daleko mezi námi (Slovakia)
    Directed by Vojtěch Javůrek

    Slovak Queer Film Fest 2024, credit: Robert TappertFriend of a Friend / Ami d'ami (Canada)
    Directed by Simon Gualtieri

    Gigi (France)
    Directed by Cynthia Calvi

    Grand Prize (Croatia)
    Directed by Anja Koprivšek

    Hello Stranger (Canada)
    Directed by Amélie Hardy

    Honeymoon (Greece)
    Directed by Alkis Papastathopoulos

    I Hate Sundays (Slovakia)
    Directed by Katarína Čmaradová

    I'm With Her / Je suis avec elle (Slovakia)
    Directed by Melodie Bianca Cissou

    In Case of Survival / Pre prípad dožitia (Slovakia)
    Directed by Juraj Krén

    Memorial for Juraj and Matúš / Pamätník pre Juraja a Matúša (Slovakia)
    Directed by Alexander Zigo

    Original Skin (Great Britain)
    Directed by Mdhamiri á Nkemi

    Piecht (Germany)
    Directed by Luka Lara Steffen

    Pigeons Are Dying, When the City Is on Fire / Ta peristeria arrostainoun otan i poli flegetai (Greece)
    Directed by Stavros Markoulakis

    Queen from the Village / Kráľovná z vesnice (Slovakia)
    Directed by Emik Hirschner

    Queerfully Departed (USA)
    Directed by Trent Nakamura

    rebel! (Slovakia)
    Directed by Erik Jasaň

    Robespierre (France)
    Directed by Pierre Menahem

    Serf (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Vansh Luthra

    The Future Is Who We Are (Slovakia)
    Directed by Vladimíra Hradecká

    The Pride Liar (Belgium)
    Directed by Andres Lübbert

    The Red Panda Temptation / La tentation du panda roux (France)
    Directed by Haïga Jappain

    The Return / Повернення (Ukraine)
    Directed by Vadim Mochalov

    Uli (Columbia)
    Directed by Mariana Gil Ríos

    7 Times / 7 Fois (Swiss)
    Directed by Christine Wiederkehr

    8 Minutes 20 Seconds (USA)
    Directed by Harris Doran

