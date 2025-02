Waves and The Hungarian Dressmaker Lead Slovak National Sun In a Net Awards

BRATISLAVA: The Czech/Slovak drama Waves by Jiří Mádl leads the 14th Sun in a Net Awards with 14 nominations, closely followed by Slovak/Hungarian/Czech The Hungarian Dressmaker by Iveta Grófová with 12 nominations. The awards will be announced on 16 April 2025.

The Slovak/Czech war drama The Dormant Account by Miloslav Luther was nominated in seven categories.

A total of 49 films and TV series were submitted for the national awards competition: 14 titles in the Best Feature Film category, 15 titles in Documentary Film, and five in Animated Film. In the Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series category, the Slovak Film and Television Academy selected from eight audiovisual works. A new addition to this year's awards is the category Best Short Fiction or Documentary Film, where seven works were submitted.

The awards are organised by the Slovak Film and Television Academy, co-organised by the Slovak Television and Radio and the Slovak Film Institute, and supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund.

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS:

Best Film:

Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

The Hungarian Dressmaker / Ema a Smrtihlav (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

The Dormant Account / Spiaci účet (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Miloslav Luther

Produced by ALEF FILM & MEDIA

Coproduced by UN FILM , FRAME HOUSE, Fulfilm, Filmové ateliéry

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, RTVS (rtvs.sk)

Best Documentary:

The Architecture 58-89 / Architektúra ČSSR 58-89 (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jan Zajíček

Produced by FILM KOLEKTIV, AZYL Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic )

Directed by Peter Kerekes

Produced by Videomante

Coproduced by Mischief films, Artcam Films, Restart, Volos films, kerekesfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe – Media, the Friuli Film Fund, Ancine, the Czech Film Fund, Ji.hlava / JB Films

Best Animated Film:

Hello Summer / Ahoj leto (Slovakia, Czech Republic, France), Short animated film

Directed by Martin Smatana, Veronika Zacharová

Free the Chickens (Czech Republic, Slovakia), Short animated film

Directed by Matúš Vizár

Living Large / Život k sežrání (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France), Long animated film

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

Best Director:

Iveta Grófová for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Peter Kerekes for Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic )

Best Script:

Iveta Grófová, Peter Krištúfek (in memoriam) for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Peter Kerekes for Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic )

Petr Jarchovský for Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Best Cinematography:

Martin Kollar for Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic )

Martin Štrba for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Martin Žiaran for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Editing:

Filip Malásek for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Jana Vlčková, Marek Šulík for Ms.President (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Marek Kráľovský for Whirlwind / Smršť (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Produced by D.N.A.

Coproduced by Bontonfilm

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Marek Šulík for Wishing on a Star (Italy, Croatia, Austria, Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Best Sound:

Bohumil Martinák, Michal Džadoň for The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Tobiáš Potočný, Matej Hlaváč for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Viktor Ekrt for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Original Music:

Jozef Vlk for The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Michal Novinski for Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Simon Goff for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Production Design:

Juraj Kuchárek for Whirlwind (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Petr Kunc for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Tomáš Svoboda, Miriam Struhárová for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Costumes:

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Simona Vachálková for The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Best Make-up Artist:

Adéla Anděla Bursová, Jiřina Pahlerová for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Andrea Štrbová, Ivo Strangmüller, Tomáš Richter, Viktor Nagy for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Anna Hroššová for The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Best Visual Effects:

Ivo Marák, Miroslav Gál for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Martin Ďuriška, Denis Wolner, Karol Hudák for Whirlwind (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Tibor Meliš, Tomáš Srovnal for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Leading Actress:

Alexandra Borbély in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Dominika Morávková in The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Táňa Pauhofová in Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Supporting Actress:

Éva Bandor in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Iva Janžurová in The Dormant Account (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Rebeka Poláková in MIKI (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Kroner

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Leading Actor:

Alexander Bárta in Cop War / Vojna policajtov (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Rudolf Biermann

Produced by CinemArt, CinemArt, IN Film

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Milan Ondrík in MIKI

Vojtěch Vodochodský in Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Supporting Actor:

Juraj Loj in Cop War (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Milan Ondrík in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Tomáš Maštalír in Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:

Time of Hopes / Čas nádejí (Slovakia)

Directed by Ján Sebechlebský

Pressburg (Slovakia)

Directed by Csaba Molnár

Byproduct / Vedľajší produkt (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Peter Bebjak

Best Short Fiction or Documentary:

Gritty Eyes / Oči plné piesku (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Juraj Janiš

Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

So, tomorrow / Tak zajtra (Slovakia)

Directed by Hannah Dale