Waves Wins Nine Trophies at Slovak National Sun in Net Awards 2025

BRATISLAVA: The Czech/Slovak drama Waves by Jiří Mádl won in nine categories (from 14 nominations) including Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Script and Best Leading Actor at the Sun in a Net Awards, held at the Slovak Radio Building in Bratislava on 16 April 2025. The Hungarian Dressmaker by Iveta Grófová won five awards out of 12 nominations.

The Best Documentary Award went to Marek Šulík for Ms. President. The Czech/Slovak/French long animated coproduction Living Large received the prize for Best Animated Film.

During the ceremony, the director and screenwriter Miloslav Luther was honoured for his exceptional contribution to the Slovak audiovisual culture.

Ten feature films, documentaries and animated films nominated for the Sun in a Net award will be screened along with a block of five short films during the Slovak Film Week, which will take place at the Lumiere Cinema from 22 - 27 April 2025.

The nominated titles are also available for the Slovak audience on the VOD platform dafilms.sk.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film:

Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Jiří Mádl

Produced by Dawson Films

Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Best Documentary:

Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Marek Šulík

Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema

Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund

Best Animated Film:

Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Directed by Kristina Dufková

Produced by Barletta

Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions

Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund

Best Director:

Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Script:

Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Cinematography:

Martin Žiaran for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Editing:

Filip Malásek for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Sound:

Viktor Ekrt for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Original Music:

Michal Novinski for Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)

Best Production Design:

Tomáš Svoboda, Miriam Struhárová for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Directed by Iveta Grófová

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund

Best Costumes:

Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Make-up Artist:

Andrea Štrbová, Ivo Strangmüller, Tomáš Richter, Viktor Nagy for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Visual Effects:

Ivo Marák, Miroslav Gál for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Leading Actress:

Alexandra Borbély in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Supporting Actress:

Éva Bandor in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best Leading Actor:

Vojtěch Vodochodský in Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Best Supporting Actor:

Milan Ondrík in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)

Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:

Time of Hopes / Čas nádejí (Slovakia)

Directed by Ján Sebechlebský

Best Short Fiction or Documentary:

Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)

Directed by Rebeka Bizubová

Exceptional Contribution to the Slovak Audiovisual Culture Award:

Miloslav Luther

Audience Award:

MIKI (Slovakia)

Directed by Jakub Kroner

Produced by PubRes

Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production

Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund