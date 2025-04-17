Waves Wins Nine Trophies at Slovak National Sun in Net Awards 2025

The Best Documentary Award went to Marek Šulík for Ms. President. The Czech/Slovak/French long animated coproduction Living Large received the prize for Best Animated Film.
During the ceremony, the director and screenwriter Miloslav Luther was honoured for his exceptional contribution to the Slovak audiovisual culture.
Ten feature films, documentaries and animated films nominated for the Sun in a Net award will be screened along with a block of five short films during the Slovak Film Week, which will take place at the Lumiere Cinema from 22 - 27 April 2025.
The nominated titles are also available for the Slovak audience on the VOD platform dafilms.sk.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film:
Waves / Vlny (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Directed by Jiří Mádl
Produced by Dawson Films
Coproduced by Wandal Production, the Czech Television
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Best Documentary:
Ms. President / Prezidentka (Slovakia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Marek Šulík
Produced by HITCHHIKER Cinema
Coproduced by Aerofilms, STVR, Czech Television, filmotras
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Film Fund
Best Animated Film:
Living Large / Keď život chutí (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Directed by Kristina Dufková
Produced by Barletta
Coproduced by Novinski, Magiclab, Novanima Productions
Supported by the Czech Film Fund, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Eurimages, Creative Europe – MEDIA, French CNC, Nouvelle-Aquitaine region fund
Best Director:
Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Script:
Jiří Mádl for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Cinematography:
Martin Žiaran for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Editing:
Filip Malásek for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Sound:
Viktor Ekrt for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Original Music:
Michal Novinski for Living Large (Czech Republic, Slovakia, France)
Best Production Design:
Tomáš Svoboda, Miriam Struhárová for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Directed by Iveta Grófová
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by Total Helpart T.H.A., Campfilm, RTVS, the Czech Television
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, the Slovak Minority Culture Fund
Best Costumes:
Katarína Štrbová Bieliková for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Best Make-up Artist:
Andrea Štrbová, Ivo Strangmüller, Tomáš Richter, Viktor Nagy for The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Best Visual Effects:
Ivo Marák, Miroslav Gál for Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Leading Actress:
Alexandra Borbély in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Best Supporting Actress:
Éva Bandor in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Best Leading Actor:
Vojtěch Vodochodský in Waves (Czech Republic, Slovakia)
Best Supporting Actor:
Milan Ondrík in The Hungarian Dressmaker (Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic)
Best TV Film / Miniseries / Series:
Time of Hopes / Čas nádejí (Slovakia)
Directed by Ján Sebechlebský
Best Short Fiction or Documentary:
Confession / Spoveď (Slovakia)
Directed by Rebeka Bizubová
Exceptional Contribution to the Slovak Audiovisual Culture Award:
Miloslav Luther
Audience Award:
MIKI (Slovakia)
Directed by Jakub Kroner
Produced by PubRes
Coproduced by Regia Civitas Production, Europeana Production
Supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund