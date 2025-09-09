PRODUCTION: Michal Blaško Shoots Slovak/Czech/Hungarian Drama Cowgirl

BRATISLAVA: The Slovak director Michal Blaško has almost completed the shooting of his sophomore feature, Cowgirl, which is backed by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund , Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund , and the National Film Institute – Hungary .

Cowgirl tells the story of 14-year-old Barbora, a teenager devoted to horseback riding, who is raised by her widowed father, a respected local police officer. Barbora is immersed in the world of so-called horse cutting, a sport inspired by the Western tradition, and shares a deep bond with her horse, Indy. This sport is not just a leisure activity but a way of life shaped by discipline, care, and emotional connection.

Ela Kastély, Juliána Brutovská, Juraj Loj, Milan Mikulčík, and Peter Bebjak are in the main cast.

The 27 shooting days are taking place in various locations, primarily in Slovakia (the Liptov region and the surroundings of Trenčín) and the Czech Republic (the Moravian-Silesian region).

“The production started on 24 July 2025 and it’s almost completed. Two extra days of shooting are planned in September, but we already started the editing in Budapest. We would like to add that the story itself unfolds against the backdrop of the beautiful Liptov nature, which in the film almost appears as another character,” producers Jakub Viktorín and Monika Lošťáková from nutprodukcia told FNE.

Jakub Viktorín is producing through Slovakia’s nutprodukcia in coproduction with Tomáš Hrubý through nutprodukce (Czech Republic) and Gábor Osváth through Hungary’s Filmfabriq.

The estimated budget of 1.6 m EUR is supported by the Slovak Audiovisual Fund, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the Czech Film Fund, and the National Film Institute – Hungary.

The film is planned to be finished in the late spring of 2026.

Production Information:

Producer:

nutprodukcia (Slovakia)

Coproducers:

nutprodukce (Czech Republic)

Filmfabriq (Hungary)

Credits:

Director: Michal Blaško

Screenplay: Jakub Medvecký

DoP: Adam Mach

Set designer: Stella Šonková

Editor: Wanda Kiss

Music: Ádám Balázs

Make-up artist: Andrea Štrbová

Costume designer: Erika Gadus

Cast: Ela Kastély, Juliána Brutovská, Juraj Loj, Milan Mikulčík, Peter Bebjak