PRODUCTION: Slovak Director Peter Bebjak Works on Becoming Kafka Miniseries

BRATISLAVA: Acclaimed Slovak director Peter Bebjak is currently developing a suspense thriller TV miniseries named Becoming Kafka. With the scriptwriter Jakub Režný they have written the first two scripts, and the remaining four will be completed by the end of 2026.

When Franz Kafka is arrested for the ritualistic murder of a child during a night he cannot remember, he must team up with Detective Olič and his sister Ottla to prove his innocence. Guided by highly specific prophetic visions, Franz uncovers a massive conspiracy of insurance fraud and industrial sabotage linked to his own past negligence at work. The true killer is Pavel, a grieving inventor using a gruesome machine to carve his victims' crimes into their flesh as revenge for his daughter’s death. By choosing to fight the corruption rather than submit to it, Franz saves a missing girl, exposes the system, and vows to reform factory safety to prevent future tragedies.

The six-part miniseries is produced for Oneplay (Czech Republic) and Voyo (Slovakia) by Rastislav Šesták through DNA Production in coproduction with Iva K Jestřábová through Oneplay/TV Nova (Czech Republic). The budget is estimated at 3.3 m EUR.

“We have been working on the project for eight years, although we put it on hold for two years in the middle and thought it wouldn't even continue. Following that, Oneplay expressed interest in the project, and we began developing it again”, producer Rastislav Šesták told FNE.

The series will be shot in the Czech Republic, in 2028.

The main cast will be confirmed later, as will the project's completion and premiere dates.

CME is handling the sales.

Production Information:

Producer:

DNA production (Slovakia)

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Coproducer:

Oneplay/TV Nova (Czech Republic)

Credits:

Director: Peter Bebjak

Scripwriter: Jakub Režný