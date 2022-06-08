Asta Vrečko Appointed New Slovenian Minister of Culture

LJUBLJANA: Asta Vrečko has been appointed as the new Minister of Culture of Slovenia by the National Assembly. Her first priorities will be a development-oriented and inclusive culture policy, an overhaul of media legislation and of the status of the self-employed, as well as systemic investment in culture.

Asta Vrečko presented the vision of leading the Ministry of Culture and, after ten years of neglect, announced a strategically oriented cultural policy: "Our plan and goal are to put culture back on the agenda of Slovenian politics and to give it the support it deserves", she said.

Asta Vrečko, a 37-year-old Slovenian curator and activist, graduated in art history from the Faculty of Education at the University of Ljubljana. She worked as an assistant professor at the Department of Art History at the Faculty of Arts, where she received her doctorate in 2014.

She collaborated with the Božidar Jakac Gallery in Kostanjevica na Krki and with the Academy of Fine Arts and Design in Ljubljana, and she is also a curator and co-author of several projects. She has been involved in activism for many years and co-founded the Initiative for Democratic Socialism, which was then part of the United Left. In 2018, she was elected to the position of city counselor in the City of Ljubljana and later in 2021 as Deputy Party Coordinator.

As a member of the political party Left, Vrečko entered into coalition negotiations with the Freedom Movement and the Social Democrats.

Vrečko succeeded Vasko Simoniti, an active member of the Slovenian Democratic Party, who ran the Ministry of Culture from 3 March 2020 and also between 2004 and 2008. Asta Vrečko was appointed as the new Minister of Culture on 1 June 2022.