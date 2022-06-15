PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Žiga Virc Starts Shooting The Last Hero

LJUBLJANA: Žiga Virc started shooting his new feature film The Last Hero / Poslednji heroj on 11 June 2022. This drama with comic elements is a Slovenian/Greek/Croatian coproduction.

A man is trying to prevent a German retailer chain from tearing down a statue of his father, a decorated World War II hero, and building a store on the site. Aiming to preserve the memory of the resistance movement, he is unwittingly destroying the life of his daughter. In less than 24 hours, life is turned completely upside down for everyone involved in a series of tragicomic events.

The screenplay was written by Žiga Virc and Iza Strehar.“Iza Strehar and I started developing the screenplay in 2017. The filming kept being pushed back due to the pandemic and funding problems. However, this gave us more time to reflect on the project and its production,” says the director Žiga Virc.

The main roles are played by Slovenian actors Primož Pirnat, Eva Jesenovec, Bine Matoh and Jurij Drevenšek, joined by the Greek actress Angeliki Papoulia, who has starred in many renowned films, including The Lobster by Yorgos Lanthimos.

The film is produced by Boštjan Virc through Studio Virc in coproduction with Siniša Juričić through Nukleus Film (Croatia) and Minos Nikolakakis (Greece). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, RTV Slovenija, the Greek television broadcaster ERT and Creative Europe MEDIA, in cooperation with Film Studio Viba Film.

“With the support of the Greek ERT television, Greece approached the project in a very natural way, as Greeks and Slovenians share a similar recent history, political divisions and a sense of humour that resonates with our film,” says producer Boštjan Virc.

The 25-days shooting takes place in Ljubljana's surroundings (Medvode, Škofljica, Grosuplje, Kamnik, Škofja Loka) and it is expected to end on 15 July 2022.

The film is set to be finished in the summer of 2023.

German The Picture Tree International is handling the sales.

Žiga Virc was born in 1987 in Novo mesto. His debut feature Houston, We Have a Problem! (2016, Studio Virc) won the Vesna Award for Best Feature at the Festival of Slovenian Film and the 2017 Štiglic Gaze Award for Directing, given annually by the Directors Guild of Slovenia. In 2017, the film, which had also been the 2016 Slovenian foreign-language Academy Award candidate, was included in the programme of the world’s largest streaming company Netflix.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Virc (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

Nukleus Film (Croatia)

Minos Nikolakakis (Greece)

Credits:

Director: Žiga Virc

Screenwriters: Iza Strehar, Žiga Virc

DoP: Fabris Šulin

Editor: Vladimir Gojun

Production designer: Gregor Nartnik

Costume designer: Tina Hribernik

Make-up artist: Lea Bratušek

Cast: Primož Pirnat, Eva Jesenovec, Bine Matoh, Jurij Drevenšek, Angeliki Papoulia