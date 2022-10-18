FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Moja Vesna

PORTOROŽ: Sara Kern’s family drama Moja Vesna will be screened in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (25 - 30 October 2022). This Slovenian/Australian coproduction is Kern’s first feature film.

Moja is a 10-year-old girl who lives with her grieving Slovenian father and her pregnant sister Vesna in an outer suburb of Melbourne. Unable to come to terms with the sudden loss of her mother, Moja focuses on the upcoming baby, while Vesna is lost in problems of her own. Bright and resolute, Moja hopes that her big sister can fill the mother-shaped hole in her life.

“Woven through this character-driven story are memories, dreams and feelings of my own childhood, where I learned how to appear ‘mature’ and ‘wise’ because this allowed me to maintain a certain closeness with the adults around me,” says director Sara Kern in a statement.

Moja Vesna was produced by Rok Biček through Cvinger film, and Gal Greenspan and Sharlene Georg through Australian Sweetshop & Green. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and Screen Australia, co-financed with the support of RTV Slovenija and Film Victoria (Australia), and developed through the Torino Film Lab and Cannes Cinéfondation Residence.

”The budget is 1.5 m EUR,” Rok Biček told FNE, adding that the sound and picture postproduction took place in Slovenia through 001, Teleking and FS Viba film.

The film is scheduled to be released in Slovenian cinemas by Demiurg in November 2022.

Wide Management is handling the sales.

Sara Kern (born in 1970) graduated in film directing from the AGRFT. She worked as a screenwriter for the Slovenian National Television’s Children and Youth Programme for several years before moving to Australia. Her short film Good Luck Orlo! (2016) premiered at Venice Orizzonti and received Štiglič's View for directing, an award from the Directors Guild of Slovenia.

Production Information:

Producers:

Cvinger film (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Sweetshop & Green (Australia)

E This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Sara Kern

Screenwriter: Sara Kern

DoP: Lev Predan Kowarski

Editors: Haim Tabakman, Hayley Miro Browne

Production designer: Maddison Haywood

Costume designer: Ellen Stainstreet

Make-up artist: Julz Mayberry

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Loti Kovačič, Mackenzie Mazur, Gregor Baković, Claudia Karvan, Flora Feldman