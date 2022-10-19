FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: Grandpa Goes South

PORTOROŽ: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar's Slovenian/Macedonian Grandpa Goes South / Dedek gre na jug will screen in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož in Portorož (25 -30 October 2022). Well-known Slovenian actors Vlado Novak and Boris Cavazza are starring in this melodrama-black comedy.

Vlado kidnaps his best friend Boris from the hospital, unable to come to terms with the fact that Boris is dying. His plan is to take him to Serbia to reunite him with his unrequited love interest Neda, a woman he lost touch with years ago as a result of a set of unfortunate circumstances. All goes well until they cross paths with a Roma girl called Esma, this is when life decides to take a different turn.

“This is a film about searching for lost meanings, one’s role in the dehumanised world, and about reassessing one’s worth and value,” says director Vinci Vogue Anžlovar, who succeeded to complete the film despite many obstacles regarding COVID-19 restrictions.

Grandpa Goes South was produced by Branislav Srdić through Slovenian A Atalanta in coproduction with Vac Anastasov and Angela Nestoroska through Sektor film (North Macedonia) and RTV Slovenija. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre and the North Macedonia Film Agency, while Studio Viba Film provided additional technical support. "The budget is 955,000 EUR," Srdić told FNE.

The film is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas at the beginning of 2023 by Cinemania Group.

Vinci Vogue Anžlovar (1963) is a multifaceted creative Slovenian artist, who writes music and scripts as well as directs films and TV series. His first artistic endeavours consisted of putting together several bands. He studied film direction at the AGRFT. One of his screenplays won the international competition of the company Lakuna from Japan while he was still a student. He used the award money to shoot one of the most successful Slovenian films of all time: Grandma Goes South (1991, Vogue & Kline Production).

Production Information:

Producer:

A Atalanta (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Sektor film (North Macedonia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Screenwriter: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Editor: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Production designers: Petra Kriletić, Ivan Bartling

Costume designer: Zarja Predin

Make-up artist: Tina Lasić Andrejević

Composers: Milko Lazar, Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Vlado Novak, Boris Cavazza, Zala Djurić, Goran Novajec, Senko Veselinov, Nenad Tokalić, Maruša Majer, Ksenija Mišić, Jonas Žnidaršič, Jasna Diklć, Timon Štrubej, Dario Varga, Primož Pirnat