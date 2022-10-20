FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2022: The Birdbreeder

PORTOROŽ: Robert Černelč’s debut feature The Birdbreeder / Ptičar will be screened in the competition of the 25th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož in Portorož (25-30 October 2022).

The Birdbreeder is a story about Ivo, a trader in birds, who suddenly loses his wife Ana while buying an old family home. Before she died, Ana, a composer, was working on a score for Erich von Stroheim's silent debut Blind Husbands to celebrate its centenary. When Ivo decides to finish Ana’s score and starts preparing an unusual wake for her in the house where she died, life takes a turn for him and his family.

“Blind Husbands is considered the first film in history to have been made in the way we know today. The underlying idea of The Birdbreeder was to bring the visual evocativeness of the silent film up to date through the magic of images reflecting the protagonist’s mental journey,” says director Robert Černelč in a statement.

The Birdbreeder was produced by Miha Černec through Tramal Films in coproduction with Leon Krpić through Super 16 (Slovenia). The project is supported by the Slovenian Film Centre.

The date of release in Slovenian cinemas is not yet known.

Robert Černelč (born in 1970) graduated in painting from the the Academy of Fine Arts and Design and in film direction from the AGRFT. Since 2013, he has lectured at both of these academies. He has been involved in filmmaking since 1999 as a screenwriter, editor, production designer and short fiction films director.

Production Information:

Producer:

Tramal Films (Slovenia)

Coproducer:

Super 16 (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Robert Černelč

Screenwriter: Robert Černelč

DoP: Boj Nuvak

Editor: Miloš Kalusek

Production designer: Robert Černelč

Costume designer: Nadja Gnamuš

Make-up artist: Lidija Zverk

Composer: Tina Mauko

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Dejan Berden, Maruša Majer, Pavle Ravnohrib, Lara Simona Taufer, Tina Mauko, Žan Pirman, Matej Gnamuš Černelč, Janez Žilavec, Erika Žilavec