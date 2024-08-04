GRANTS: Slovenia Announces Grants for Minority Coproductions and Long Documentaries

LJUBLJANA: The Slovenian Film Centre has distributed 263,000 EUR for five minority coproductions and 282,120 EUR for the production of seven documentaries.

In the minority coproduction section, the biggest grant of 65,000 EUR each went to Mirjana Karanović’s Narodna drama and to Miroslav Sikavica’s Molznica. Apart from these minority coproductions with Serbia and Croatia, respectively, other winning projects include new films by Serbian director Srđan Dragojević, Croatian director Neven Hitrec and Romanian directors Mihai Dragolea and Radu Mocanu.

The documentary project receiving the biggest grant of 80,000 EUR was Sašo Podgoršek’s Laibach / Alamut, about the Slovenian world-known music group Laibach.

The Slovenian Film Centre has also distributed script development grants totaling 282,000 EUR.

The results in the feature film production grants category will be announced in August 2024.

