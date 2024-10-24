FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: This Is a Robbery!

PORTOROŽ: Gregor Andolšek’s This Is a Robbery! / To je rop! is screening in the competition of the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 22 - 27 October 2024. This black crime comedy is Andolšek’s debut feature.

Rajko is a professional magician who breaks his arm during a performance, but because of a bureaucratic error, his insurance company refuses to pay his claim. Outraged by the injustice, the insurance agent Marcel arranges a meeting with the head of Tangenta. But, in a fit of anger, Marcel unexpectedly kidnaps the CEO and soon, they are on the run together.

“I wanted to make a film that starts at the point where one usually gives up, when they are discarded, dumped and outplayed by a system. What would happen if they didn't just surrender,” says director Gregor Andolšek in a statement.

This Is a Robbery! is produced by Jerca Jerič and Andraž Jerič through Temporama in coproduction with RTV Slovenija, Aatalanta, 001and NuFrame. The film was supported by the Slovenian Film Center, while Studio Viba Film provided technical support.”The budget is 915,000 EUR,” Jerca Jerič told FNE.

The shooting took place in the Vršič mountain pass, Ljubljana, Vipava, Ajdovščina, Kranj, Jezersko and Bohinj in the autumn of 2023.

This Is a Robbery! is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas in the beginning of 2025 by Gustav Film.

Gregor Andolšek, born in 1979 in Ljubljana, holds a graduate degree in Film Directing from the International Film School of Paris, EICAR. His filmography consists of numerous low-budget short films and he is also a co-founder of the independent creative and production company Benjamin Produkcije.

Production Information:

Producer:

Temporama (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Aatalanta(Slovenia)

001(Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Gregor Andolšek

Screenwriters: Miha Zbašnik, Gregor Andolšek, Marko Bratuš

DoP: Miloš Srdić

Music: Blaž Gracar

Editor: Anže Verdel

Production designer: Neža Zinajić

Costume designer: Urška Recer

Make-up artist: Lija Ivančič

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Lead animator: Miha Reja

Cast: Stane Tomazin, Gregor Čušin, Uroš Smolej, Tijana Zinajić, Matej Puc, Tjaša Železnik