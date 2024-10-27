FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: Tartini’s Key

PORTOROŽ: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar’s child-youth crime adventure Tartini’s Key / Tartinijev ključ was screened in the competition of the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož (22 - 27 October 2024).

Three kids from different backgrounds meet in the coastal town of Piran: local girl Mario, Robert, who is staying at a summer camp, and Barbara, who is on holiday with her divorced dad. Barbara gets a misdirected text, which sparks a chain of events, leading them on an adventure to uncover the medieval town's mysteries.

“It’s Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code for children. That was my first thought when I read Roman Kukovič’s book Tartini's Key. The fascinating thing about the story is that, although the plot starts via a phone, the children put down their electronic gadgets and pursue the treasure hunt the good old-fashioned way,” says director Vinci Vogue Anžlovar in a statement.

Tartini’s Key is produced by Zoran Dževerdanović through Blade production in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and NuFrame. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, with technical support provided by FS Viba. ”The budget was 950,000 EUR,” producer Dževerdanović told FNE.

The shooting took place in Piran, Portorož and Ljubljana in the summer of 2023.

Tartini’s Key is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas at 24 October 2024 by Karantanija cinemas.

Vinci Vogue Anžlovar, born in 1963, is a multifaceted creative Slovenian artist, who writes music and scripts, as well as directs films and TV series. He studied film direction at the AGRFT. In 1991 he shot one of the most successful Slovenian films of all time Grandma Goes South (1991, Vogue & Kline Production), which has been followed recently by Grandpa Goes South (2022, A Atalanta), also with a good audience reception.

Tartini’s Key, Anžlovar’s six feature film, was also screened at this year's Sarajevo IFF.

Production Information:

Producer:

Blade production (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

NuFrame(Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Screenwriter: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

DoP: Mirko Pivčevič

Composer: Mirko Lazar

Editor: Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

Costume designer: Barbara Drmota

Make-up artist: Anita Ferčak

Cast: Ella Lapajne, Maks Kerševan, Svit Šturbej, Jurij Drvenšek, Goran Navojac, Nenad Tokalić, Jadranka Đokić, Janez Škof, Tanja Ribič, Zala Đurić, Bojan Trampuš, Filip Vidušin, Gregor Čušin, Žiga Saksida