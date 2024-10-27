FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2024: Ciao Bela

PORTOROŽ: Jani Sever’s feature Ciao Bela / Čao Bela screened in the competition of the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož , taking place 22 - 27 October 2024. This musical youth drama is Sever’s debut feature.

Ciao Bela is a film about teenagers today, the problems they face and their search for self-expression. It’s a film about growing up, first love, first disappointments, first trials of the forbidden, and first big decisions in a world where values still apply: friendship, trust, and equality between girls and boys. All these are woven into the story of a strong girl who attends the first grade of high school and starts her own music group.

“In the film I addressed motifs that surround me emotionally and rationally. It was inspired by my children and their friends. This is the framework of a narrative that, despite the serious difficulties faced by the characters, is based on optimism, because we all need courage and freedom to grow up,” said Jani Sever in a statement.

Ciao Bela was produced by Nina Jeglič and Jani Sever through Sever & Sever Production in coproduction with RTV Slovenija. The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, withtechnical support provided by FS Viba. “The budget was 553,000 EUR” producer Nina Jeglič told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana in the summer/autumn of 2023.

Ciao Bela is scheduled for release in Slovenian cinemas from 23 January 2024 by Fivia.

Jani Sever, born in 1963, is a former journalist and editor-in-chief (1996-2006) of the leading Slovenian political weekly Mladina, who works as a producer, director and screenwriter. He has produced more than 10 documentaries and fiction features, five short films, a TV and a web series. His last documentary Antigone - How dare we! (2020) won Best Documentary Award at the Slovenian Film Festival.

Production Information:

Producer:

Sever & Sever Production (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Jani Sever

Screenwriters: Jani Sever, Marko Bratuš, Nina Kokelj

DoP: Darko Herič

Composer: Ana Đurić, Milovan Bošković

Editor: Ivana Fumić

Cast: Krešimir Mikić, Alisa Milićević, Gaja Mazvita Strauss Tihaolang, Maša Slapar, Luka Lukša, Laura Prajs, Brin Strnad Volkar, France Mandić, Ana Urbanc, Suzana Krevh, Neža Buh, Maruša Geymayer Oblak