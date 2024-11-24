Hungarian Lesson Learned Wins 2024 LIFFE

LJUBLJANA: Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler received the Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition at the 35th edition of the Ljubljana International Film Festival ( LIFFE , 13 – 24 November 2024).

The festival screened 90 full-length films and three sections of short films.

WINNERS:

Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:

Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)

Directed by Bálint Szimler

Produced by Boddah, CineSuper

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox

Special Mention:

Good One (USA)

Directed by India Donaldson

Best Short Film Award:

Oyu (France)

Directed by Atsushi Hirai

Special Mention:

Aqueronte (Spain)

Directed by Manuel Munoz Rivas

FIPRESCI Prize:

April (France, Italy, Georgia)

Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili

Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production

Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:

Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė

Produced by Akisbado

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:

The Other Way Around / Volveréis (Spain, France)

Directed by Jonás Trueba

Dragon Audience Award:

Manas (Brazil, Portugal)

Directed by Marianna Brennand

Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:

Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)

Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

Produced by Dream Well Studio

Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five

Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds