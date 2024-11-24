24-11-2024

Hungarian Lesson Learned Wins 2024 LIFFE

    Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler credit: Mozinet

    LJUBLJANA: Lesson Learned by Bálint Szimler received the Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition at the 35th edition of the Ljubljana International Film Festival (LIFFE, 13 – 24 November 2024).

    The festival screened 90 full-length films and three sections of short films.

    WINNERS:

    Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:
    Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
    Directed by Bálint Szimler
    Produced by  BoddahCineSuper
    Coproduced by Proton CinemaGoodKidsKMH FilmFocusFox

    Special Mention:
    Good One (USA)
    Directed by India Donaldson

    Best Short Film Award:
    Oyu (France)
    Directed by Atsushi Hirai

    Special Mention:
    Aqueronte (Spain)
    Directed by Manuel Munoz Rivas

    FIPRESCI Prize:
    April (France, Italy, Georgia)
    Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
    Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
    Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France

    Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:
    Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
    Produced by Akisbado
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television

    AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
    The Other Way Around / Volveréis (Spain, France)
    Directed by Jonás Trueba

    Dragon Audience Award:
    Manas (Brazil, Portugal)
    Directed by Marianna Brennand

    Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:
    Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
    Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
    Produced by Dream Well Studio
    Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
    Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds

