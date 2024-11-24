Hungarian Lesson Learned Wins 2024 LIFFE

The festival screened 90 full-length films and three sections of short films.
WINNERS:
Kingfisher Award for the Best Film in the Perspectives Competition:
Lesson Learned / Fekete pont (Hungary)
Directed by Bálint Szimler
Produced by Boddah, CineSuper
Coproduced by Proton Cinema, GoodKids, KMH Film, FocusFox
Special Mention:
Good One (USA)
Directed by India Donaldson
Best Short Film Award:
Oyu (France)
Directed by Atsushi Hirai
Special Mention:
Aqueronte (Spain)
Directed by Manuel Munoz Rivas
FIPRESCI Prize:
April (France, Italy, Georgia)
Directed by Dea Kulumbegashvili
Produced by First Picture, Frenesy Films, Independent Film Project, Memo Films Production
Coproduced by Arte France Cinema in association with Pyramide Distribution and with the Participation of Arte France
Kinotrip Young Jury Prize:
Toxic / Akiplėša (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė
Produced by Akisbado
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian National Radio and Television
AKMS - Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award:
The Other Way Around / Volveréis (Spain, France)
Directed by Jonás Trueba
Dragon Audience Award:
Manas (Brazil, Portugal)
Directed by Marianna Brennand
Best Film of the Adriatic Festival Network:
Flow / Straume (Latvia, Belgium, France)
Directed by Gints Zilbalodis
Produced by Dream Well Studio
Coproduced by Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five
Supported by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the French CNC, Eurimages, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone, the Belgian Tax Shelter, French regional funds