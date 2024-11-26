PRODUCTION: Slovenian Director Martin Turk Shoots Washed and Buried

LJUBLJANA: Martin Turk is currently in production with his fourth feature film, the Slovenian/Italian/Croatian coproduction Washed and Buried / Čista in zakopana (working title). The script, co-written by Turk and Italian screenwriter Fabrizio Bozzetti, delves into themes of family, memory, and identity, blending elements of magical realism and family drama.

The story follows Nadja, a successful 40-year-old lawyer, who returns to her remote hometown to fulfil her late grandmother's final wish, only to be confronted with long-forgotten places and encounters, as well as hidden family truths that challenge her perception of the past.

“Washed and Buried is both a physical and metaphysical journey for Nadja, as she revisits the places of her past that inevitably shaped her present. Her history and fears materialise as she searches for the truth about her family, and, in turn, discovers her genuine identity," says Martin Turk.

The film stars Lara Komar, known for her leading role in the popular Slovenian TV series River of Love (2018, Pro plus), alongside Lučka Počkaj, Vesna Jevnikar, Nejc Cijan Garlatti and Fulvio Falzarano in supporting roles.

Ida Weiss is producing the film through Slovenian Bela film in coproduction with Marta Zaccaron through Italian Incipit Film, Inja Korać through Croatian Cobra Chicks. The coproducers include Slovenia’s Senca Studio and RTV Slovenija.

The project was supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Audiovisual Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Film Commission, and Creative Europe Media, while Studio Viba Film provides technical support.

“The budget is estimated at 1.5 m EUR,” producer Ida Weiss told FNE.

The 35-day shooting, which kicked-off on 8 November 2024, is taking place in the confined valley of Val Canale (Italy), renowned for its local rituals and traditions and which actually served as inspiration for the film's story.

Washed and Buried is expected to be finished in the Autumn of 2025.

In 2024, Martin Turk won the Slovenian Art Cinema Association Award for his long documentary The Volta Cinema at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bela film (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Incipit Film (Italy)

Cobra Chicks (Croatia)

Senca Studio (Slovenia)

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Martin Turk

Screenwriters: Martin Turk, Fabrizio Bozzetti

DoP: Radislav Jovanov – Gonzo

Production designer: Mateja Medvedić

Editor: Tomislav Pavlic

Make-up artist: Tina Šubic Dodočić

Costume designer: Gilda Venturini

Composer: Teho Teardo

Cast: Lara Komar, Lučka Počkaj, Vesna Jevnikar, Nejc Cijan Garlatti, Fulvio Falzarano