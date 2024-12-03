OBITUARY: Slovenian Director Vinci Vogue Anžlovar

LJUBLJANA: The acclaimed Slovenian film director and multifaceted creative artist Vinci Vogue Anžlovar passed away on 1 December 2024 at the age of 62. He made Grandma Goes South (1991), the first feature film of independent Slovenia and one of the most successful Slovenian films of all time.

Born in 1963 in Ljubljana, Vinci Vogue Anžlovar graduated from film and TV direction at the AGRFT. During his studies he also acted in Damjan Kozole’s debut feature The Fatal Telephone Call (1987, E-Motion film).

He established the production company Vogue & Kline Production, through which he shot Grandma Goes South (1991). His second feature film Gipsy Eyes (1993, Vogue & Kline Production) was released on video in the USA as CIA Takedown.

In his third feature film Poker (2001, Arsmedia) he was not only the director and screenwriter but also set designer, editor, actor and composer. The film received the Vesna award for best editing at the 4th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož.

In 2008 he filmed The Vampire from Gorjanci (2008, RTV Slovenija) for the Slovenian national television, and in the same year he received the Viktor award for a feature TV film.

In 2022 he shot the melodrama-black comedy Grandpa Goes South, produced by A Atalanta in coproduction with Sektor film (North Macedonia) and RTV Slovenija.

His last feature, the coming-of-age adventure comedy Tartini’s Key (2024, Blade production), was shown at the 27th Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož and is still screened in the Slovenian cinemas with 17,000 tickets sold so far.

Vinci Vogue Anžlovar also received the Metod Badjura diploma at the 3rd Slovenian film Marathon in Portorož in 1993.