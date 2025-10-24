FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: It Was a Beautiful Day

PORTOROŽ: Perica Rai’s independent debut feature It Was a Beautiful Day / Pa takolep dan je bil is screening in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , which runs 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož.

Four best friends reunite in a hut in a remote place in Slovenia, to confront the past that tore them apart. When they want to face each other and start anew, they get involved with a strange family, and the situation soon spirals out of control.

The cast includes Katarina Čas, Nina Ivanišin Janežič, Tina Vrbnjak, Ula Furlan, Janez Starina, Jure Henigman, Uroš Fürst, and Barbara Ribnikar.

“As a child, I was fascinated by thrillers, both on screen and in books. That passion led me to study Law & Criminal Investigation. With this film, I wanted to create a thriller centered on women, as genre films are still rare in Slovenia and the number of female-led stories remains notably low,” says director Perica Rai in a statement.

It Was a Beautiful Day was produced by Vertigo in coproduction with Mediaspot, 001, NuFrame, and Kreativist. The producers are Perica Rai, Tamir Gostiša and Katarina Čas.

The shooting took place over 10 years in Bistra, Koper, and Ljubljana.

One year after the film’s distribution by Fivia, It Was a Beautiful Day is returning to Slovenian cinemas, namely to Odiseja Ljubljana, at the beginning of December 2025.

New Zealand-based Black Mandala is handling the world sales.

It Was a Beautiful Day premiered at the Grossmann Fantastic Film & Wine Festival in 2024.

Perica Rai, born in 1977 in Koper, is a criminologist who studied at the University of Maribor. He started directing in 2005. His short film Lana & Toni, which received 22 international awards, as well as his short comedy film WC Cassette, travelled internationally. Rai has also directed over 300 music videos, 40 TV commercials, and seven documentaries.

Production Information:

Producer:

Vertigo (Slovenia)

Coproducers:

Mediaspot (Slovenia)

001 (Slovenia)

NuFrame (Slovenia)

Kreativist (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Perica Rai

Screenwriter: Perica Rai

DoP: Vladan Janković

Composers: Tamara Gostiša, Milijan Plužarev, JanBaruca

Editor: Jurij Moškon

Sound designer: Gegor Bajc

Cast: Katarina Čas, Nina Ivanišin Janežič, Tina Vrbnjak, Ula Furlan, Janez Starina, Jure

Henigman, Uroš Fürst, Barbara Ribnikar