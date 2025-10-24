FNE at Festival of Slovenian Film Portorož 2025: Elvis Starling

PORTOROŽ: Boris Jurjaševič’s feature film Elvis Starling / Elvis Škorc is screening in the competition of the 28th Festival of Slovenian Film Portoroz , running 21 - 26 October 2025 in Portorož. This coming-of-age film is based on the popular novel under the same name by Janja Vidmar.

A genius, 13-year-old Elvis, misunderstood by the world, swears by chemistry, comic books and Hanna, the most beautiful girl at his school. His life turns upside down when his parents get a divorce.

The main cast includes Maks Peštaj Zevnik, Kiara Kenig, Iva Krajnc Bagola, Matej Puc, and Marko Mandič.

“Elvis Starling is a coming-of-age story exploring relationships with peers and parents, first love and friendship. It is a youth film about a very likable protagonist, who is searching for his place both within his family and among his peers,” says director Boris Jurjaševič in a statement.

Elvis Starling is produced by Radovan Mišić through Fabula in coproduction with RTV Slovenija and with support from the Slovenian Film Centre. “The budget was 800,000 EUR,” producer Radovan Mišić told FNE.

The shooting took place in Ljubljana and in the karst cave Vilenica in July - August 2025.

The film was released in Slovenian cinemas by Cinemania Group on 16 October 2025, with 3,368 admissions and 18,730 EUR gross after its first week.

Boris Jurjaševič, born in 1955 in Slovenj Gradec, graduated from the Film Academy in Ljubljana AGRFT and is a well-established author of feature and documentary films for cinema and TV. As a co-director, he has collaborated on the TV series Cases of Inspector Vrenko (2019-2023, RTV Slovenija), one of the top-rated Slovenian national TV dramas.

Production Information:

Producer:

Fabula (Slovenia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

RTV Slovenija (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Boris Jurjaševič

Screenwriter: Janja Vidmar

DoP: Alexander Šurkala, AČK

Composer: Janez Dovč

Editor: Jurij Moškon

Production designer: Niko Novak

Costume designer: Polonca Valentinčič

Make-up artist: Eva Uršič

Sound designer: Julij Zornik

Cast: Maks Peštaj Zevnik, Kiara Kenig, Iva Krajnc Bagola, Matej Puc, Marko Mandič, Zvezdana Mlakar, Gojmir Lešnjak, Frida Bratuš, Hana Majdič, Tilen Kolbe, Arne Duhovnik, Til Pučko,Manca Dorrer, Ksenija Mišič