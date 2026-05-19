FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Slovenian Film Centre Teams Up with Pop Up Film Residency

The projects selected for Pop Up Film Residency Next Wave Genre Slovenia 2026 are the roadmovie We Are Still Screaming directed by August Braatz, and Urška Djukić Lecamus’ Forbidden Fruit.

In all, the Pop Up Film Residency selected eight participants who will take part in European residencies. The list also includes the Ethiopian project The Fortunate by Nahusenay Dereje, which was selected for Pop Up Film Residency Emerging Producers and whose director will be hosted in Bratislava by director Ivana Hucikova. Pop Up Film Residency Emerging Producers is organised in partnership with Jihlava IDFF.

The Pop Up Film Residency was founded by Matthieu Darras, CEO of Tatino Films.