Cinema Parallels 2022 Ready to Kick-off in Banja Luka

BANJA LUKA: The third edition of Cinema Parallels will take place in Banja Luka, Srpska Republic, Bosnia and Herzegovina from 7 to 9 July 2022. The theme of the edition is Inner Voices, Infinite Landscapes.

Apart from films which encompass the theme of the edition (and which include directors such as Marko Grba Singh from Serbia and Ivan Ramljak from Croatia), the festival has also a regional section as well as an educational component consisting of two masterclasses by Tin Dirdamal (Mexico) and Fiamma Montezemolo (Italy, USA).

Cinema Parallels is devoted to supporting independent and innovative films, screening contemporary cinema in all its forms and diversity, through a special curatorial selection of international and regional films.

Cinema Parallels is organised by Video Kabinet and developed with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Srpska Republic, the US Embassy, and in partnership with Gradsko Pozorište Jazavac and the University of Banja Luka.

