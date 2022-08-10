FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Archival Documentary The Soldier at Documentary Rough Cut Boutique

SARAJEVO: Aleksandar Nikolić, whose feature documentary The Serbian Lawyer (2014) premiered at the Jihlava International Documentary Film Festival, is presenting his next documentary project The Soldier at Docu Rough Cut Boutique , a regional platform dedicated to documentary projects in the advanced phase of the editing process, organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and Balkan Documentary Center .

The third and final module is happening under the umbrella of CineLink Industry Days, which are taking place from 13 till 18 August 2022.

The Soldier is made completely of archive footage, and it edits together some of the most dramatic documentary footage ever recorded to explore humanity's addiction to war. It uses a composite protagonist, the Soldier, to show all phases of a soldier’s life – from training, graduation, war to the point of becoming a disillusioned veteran.

The film is produced by MilošIvanović of Serbian Set Sail Films in coproduction with Friedemann Hottenbacher of German Insel Film. It has been supported by MEDIA Single Development Project Support and currently 150,000 EUR of the 600,000 EUR estimated budget is in place.

The producers are looking for possible coproducers preferably from the United States, United Kingdom, and France.

All territories are currently available.

The Soldier is expected to premiere in May 2023.

Production information:

Producer:

Set Sail Films (Serbia)

Credits:

Director and Editor: Aleksandar Nikolić

Producer: MilošIvanović

Co-producer: Friedemann Hottenbacher