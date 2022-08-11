FNE at CineLink Sarajevo 2022: Fairy Garden

SARAJEVO: Hungarian director Gergő Somogyvári will be presenting his first long documentary Fairy Garden at the Docu Rough Cut Boutique , the regional platform dedicated to documentaries in postproduction organised by the Sarajevo Film Festival and the Balkan Documentary Center .

The third module and the presentations of the Docu Rough Cut Boutique will be happening under the umbrella of CineLink Industry Days, which will take place 13 - 18 August 2022.

Fairy Garden is a story of Fanni (19), who was thrown out on the streets by her family because they couldn't accept her blooming trans identity, and also a story of a solitary homeless man Laci (60), who seems to be the only person who accepts Fanni as she is.

The film is produced by Nóra Somogyvári of Hungarian New Retina Productions. Because of its sensitive topic dealing with transsexuality and homelessness, the project has no national support still, the producer told FNE.

The producer is looking for possible coproducers, distributors and/or sales agents who could help in wrapping up the postproduction.

All territories are currently available.

Fairy Garden is expected to premiere in March 2023.

Production Information:

Producer:

New Retina Productions (Hungary)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: GergőSomogyvári

Editor: Anna Kis