FNE Oscar Watch 2023: Serbia Selects Because My Thoughts Are Struggling as Oscar Candidate

BELGRADE: The historical drama Because My Thoughts Are Struggling / Sto se bore misli moje directed by Milorad Milinkovic has been selected as Serbia’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

The film written by Milorad Milinkovic and Dragoljub Stojkovic follows the final days of Serbian Prince Mihailo Obrenovic before his assassination in 1868. Because My Thoughts Are Struggling depicts a man in love who struggles with a sense of duty to his people, while a fatal conspiracy against him will stop the liberation of the Balkan peoples.

Dragan Micanovic, Zoran Cvijanovic, Natasa Ninkovic, Luka Grbjc play the main characters.

Art&Popcorn and Living Pictures produced the film.

Because My Thoughts Are Struggling was released in Serbian cinemas on 21 September 2023.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.