PRODUCTION: Second Season of South Wind Films in Croatia

RIJEKA: The crew of the Serbian TV series South Wind / Južni Vetar, created and directed by Miloš Avramović, produced by Serbia’s Archangel Studios and Režim Beograd , and coproduced by Croatia's Telefilm for the Serbian Radiotelevision , has arrived in the Kvarner region of Croatia.

Filming of the second season of the series is taking place in the city of Rijeka and on the island of Krk from 21 September to 2 October 2022. Croatia’s casting agency Serena Pro is looking for Mediterranean-looking extras from that area, who should have a darker complexion or “look dangerous”, because part of the story will be set in mafia-ran Naples.

This season will also introduce an international cast, with Hollywood stars William Baldwin and Eric Roberts, and the famous Russian actress Oksana Akinshina joining the crew in the roles of diplomats and international spies.

The production is supported by Film Center Serbia and Telekom Srbija, as well as by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

The TV series is the extension of the eponymous hit-film franchise. In 2018, Miloš Avramović’s crime action feature South Wind broke records with nearly 150,000 admissions in its first seven days of release in Serbia, making it the best opening of a domestic film in 15 years. By the end of the year, it had over a million admissions region-wide.

South Wind 2: Speed Up was the second most-watched film in Croatia in 2021 with 114,216 admissions and the second most-watched domestic film in Serbia in 2021 with over 700,000 admissions, according to BoxOffice.hr.

Production Information:

Producers:

Archangel Studios (Serbia)

Rezim Beograd (Serbia)

Coproducer:

Telefilm (Croatia)

Credits:

Creator: Miloš Avramović

Director: Miloš Avramović

Scriptwriters: Miloš Avramović, Petar Mihajlović

Cast: Milos Biković, Miodrag Radonjić, Predrag ‘Miki’ Manojlović, Jovana Stojljković, Goran Bogdan, William Baldwin, Eric Roberts, Oksana Akinshina, Miloš Biković, Goran Navojec