Film Meets Games: GRANTS: Croatian Audiovisual Centre Announces Games Grants

ZAGREB: The Croatian Audiovisual Centre has allocated a total of 199,100 EUR for the production of three and the development of 10 new videogames. It is the second year that the Croatian national body is supporting video games in the production or development stage.

A total of 80,300 EUR went for video games production and 118,800 EUR for video games development.

The biggest grant of 34,500 EUR was awarded to Gamechuck for the production of the puzzle game Professor Balthazar. Aleksandar Gavrilović is creating the game based on the eponymous cartoon, well-known to generations of Croats, which contributed to the approval of funding.

Tiny Meow studio got 31,200 EUR for the game The Way the Wind Blows, created by Rea Budić and focusing on the historical story of pre-Christian Croatian tribes, their beliefs, customs and values.

Yeti Ate My Breakfast got 14,600 EUR for the production of the open-world adventure Cloudsea created by Mihael Dumančić and set in the clouds of the magical world inspired by the medieval era in Europe.

A total of 31 projects had been submitted to the Public Call for Encouraging the Development and Production of Video Games in 2022 in the project development subcategory, while 13 projects had been submitted in the production subcategory.