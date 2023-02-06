BOX OFFICE: Record Domestic Premieres and Admissions in Croatia in 2022

ZAGREB: A record number of 25 domestic films, including 17 feature films and eight documentaries, were released in Croatian cinemas in 2022, attracting 220,776 admissions, compared to 174,578 admissions in 2021, according to the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

The most watched domestic film in Croatian cinemas in 2022 was an independent comedy The Outsiders / Marginalci, made by the father-son duo Ljubomir and Jan Kerekeš, and produced through their family theatre company Kerekesh Teatar without any support from the HAVC.

Second and third most-watched were the minority coproduced children's films Beanie / Kapa directed by Slobodan Maksimović, produced by Slovenia’s Senca Studio and coproduced by Wady Films from Luxembourg, Objectif from Slovakia, and Studio Dim from Croatia, with 37,084 admissionss; and How I Learned to Fly / Ljeto kada sam naučila letjeti directed by Radivoje Andrić and produced by Serbia’s SENSE Production in coproduction with Croatia’s Kinorama and Bulgaria’s Art Fest, with 33,643 admissions.

They are followed by the war drama The Sixth Bus / Šesti autobus directed by Eduard Galić and produced by Croatia’s MissArt, with 30,682 admissions. The film had the best domestic opening weekend of the year with 18,141 admissions.

The musical comedy Even Pigs Go to Heaven / Nosila je rubac črleni directed by Goran Dukić and produced by Croatia’s Švenk is in the fifth place with 18,052 admissions.

A total of 32 domestic films, including eight minority coproductions, were shown in regular cinema distribution in Croatia in 2022, out of which seven films began distribution in 2021.