PRODUCTION: Rajko Grlić Shoots His Last Film It All Ends Here

It All Ends Here by Rajko Grlić

ZAGREB: The acclaimed Croatian writer/director Rajko Grlić has started shooting It All Ends Here / Svemu dođe kraj, the final film of a 50-years career in which he wrote 27 scripts and directed 30 films. It All Ends Here is a coproduction between Croatia, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Serbia and Montenegro.

Inspired by the famous 1930s novel On the Edge of Reason by Miroslav Krleža, which was transposed in modern-day Croatia by Rajko Grlić and Ante Tomić, the film follows a successful Zagreb lawyer in a devastating conflict with a powerful client.

"I am glad that, as my last film, I am filming a love story deeply immersed in Croatian reality," said Rajko Grlić in a press release issued by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre.

Actors Živko Anočić, Jelena Đokić, Boris Isaković, Janko Popović Volarić, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Srđan Grahovac, Katarina Bistrović Darvaš and Ksenija Marinković have the main parts.

It All Ends Here is produced by Ivan Maloča of Interfilm (Croatia), in coproduction with RRF International from Bulgaria, Oktavijan from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Saudade Film from Turkey, West End Production from Serbia and ABHO from Montenegro.

The production of the film was supported with 678,300 EUR by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, with additional 57,100 EUR provided by Film Center Serbia, 50,000 EUR from the Film Centre of Montenegro, and 20,000 EUR from the Sarajevo Film Fund.

The shooting started in Zagreb on 19 September 2023.

Grlić and Tomić's previous project The Constitution is one of the most awarded modern-era Croatian films. It played in Croatia’s and Serbia’s cinemas for six months, and was distributed in Europe and North America.

The Constitution / Ustav Republike Hrvatske was produced by Interfilm in coproduction with Czech In-Film, Slovenian Sever&Sever, the Croatian Radio Television HRT and NP7, Macedonian Revolution Production and Film and Music Entertainment from UK.

Production Information:

Producer:

Interfilm (Croatia)

Ivan Maloča: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RRF International (Bulgaria)

Oktavijan (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Saudade Film (Turkey)

West End Production (Serbia)

ABHO (Montenegro)

Credits:

Director: Rajko Grlić

Scriptwriters: Ante Tomić, Rajko Grlić

DoP: Branko Linta

Set designer: Željka BurićCostume designer: Morana Starčević Makeup designer: Ana Bulajić Črček

Cast: Živko Anočić, Jelena Đokić, Boris Isaković, Janko Popović Volarić, Emir Hadžihafizbegović, Srđan Grahovac, Katarina Bistrović Darvaš, Ksenija Marinković, Marina Redžepović, Angela Nedyalkova, Anita Schmit, Doris Šarić Kukuljica, Siniša Ružić, Dejan Đonković