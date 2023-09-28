PRODUCTION: Danilo Šerbedžija Starts Filming NBA Star Dražen Petrović's Biopic

ZAGREB: The filming of the feature biopic Something Stronger Than Me - The Story of Dražen Petrović / Nešto jače od mene - priča o Draženu Petroviću directed by Danilo Šerbedžija, produced by Croatia’s Kinoteka in coproduction with RTG Pictures (USA), Living Pictures (Serbia) and December (Slovenia) began in the Croatian city of Šibenik on 22 September 2023.

Inspired by the life of Croatia’s legendary basketball player Dražen Petrović, the story will span from his childhood in Šibenik, a brilliant basketball career in Europe and the USA, the war period, romantic relationships, until his tragic death in a car accident in 1993.

Ivan Turković-Krnjak penned the script and Domagoj Nižić plays the lead.

The total budget of the film is 1.5m EUR, including 730,000 EUR allocated by the Croatian Audiovusual Centre for the production. Additional support was secured from the Croatian Olympic Committee, the Croatian Radiotelevision, the City of Zagreb, the Slovenian Film Centre and Film Center Serbia, with corporate sponsorship from Atlantic Group, Wiener, Jamnica and Erste Bank.

The producers are Ljubo Zdjelarević and Ivor Šiber of Kinoteka.

A total of 40 filming days are planned in Šibenik, Zagreb and New Yersey, with 70 crewmembers and dozens of extras from Croatia and Serbia.

The premiere of the film is planned for 22 October 2024, when Dražen Petrović would have celebrated his 60th birthday.

Production Information:

Producer:

Kinoteka (Croatia)

Ljubo Zdjelarević: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducers:

RTG Pictures (USA)

Living Pictures (Serbia)

December (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Danilo Šerbedžija

Screenwriter: Ivan Turković-Krnjak

DoP: Ante Cvitanović

Cast: Domagoj Nižić, Tonko Stošić, Zrinka Cvitešić, Dragan Mićanović, Lovre Tanfara