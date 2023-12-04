Croatian Network of Independent Cinemas Welcomes New Member

ZAGREB: The Croatian Network of Independent Cinemas has welcomed a new member, CMIK/CMC Novigrad-Cittanova , which has become the 71st independent cinema under its wing.

Founded by the City of Novigrad-Cittanova in 2022, CMIK/CMC Novigrad-Cittanova is a spacious multimedia centre with 300 fixed and 70 movable seats. In addition to the regular cinema programme, they host the independently organised Short Film Festival Novigradevery September.

The Croatian Network of Independent Cinemas was founded in 2014 by 27 film theatres from 24 Croatian cities in order to strengthen the position of independent cinemas within the film industry and to develop film culture throughout the country. As of 2023, the Network also presents the award for the best film of the Pula Film Festival, as chosen by its representatives.

With the arrival of CMIK/CMC Novigrad-Cittanova, the Network now has 50 members and 71 cinemas in 59 cities and islands.

The work of the Croatian Network of Independent Cinemas is supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre and the Ministry of Culture and Media of the Republic of Croatia.